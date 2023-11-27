Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have eyed Michael Kayode, club reluctant to break bank for Ivan Toney in January, and more - November 27, 2023

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table this weekend following a 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Mikel Arteta's team are now a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have had their eyes on Michael Kayode for a while. Elsewhere, the north London side are reluctant to sanction a big-money move for Ivan Toney in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from November 27, 2023.

Arsenal have eyed Michael Kayode

Arsenal have previously looked at Michael Kayode, according to his former manager Antonio Soda.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Italian right-back recently by Corriere dello Sport. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Fiorentina this season, registering one assist from nine games across competitions.

Speaking to TV Play, Soda named the north London side among the possible destinations for Kayode.

"I would take him to the European Championship, because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal," said Soda.

[Future?] It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal," he added.

Mikel Arteta brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax for the right-back role this summer but he has been out due to injury since his first appearance this season. Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu Tomiyasu are also options for the position. As such, Kayode might not be an urgent need at the Emirates.

Gunners reluctant to break bank for Ivan Toney in January

Ivan Toney is likely to be on the move in January

Arsenal are reluctant to invest heavily on Ivan Toney in the winter, according to The Telegraph.

The Brentford striker's ban from football due to illegal betting is set to end in the middle of January. The Gunners, as well as Chelsea, have been linked with a move for the Englishman at the turn of the year.

Mikel Arteta's team are fighting on multiple fronts this season and are looking for a new No. 9 to help improve their attack. Toney has emerged as an option and is likely to cost around £100 million.

The north London side already spent a fortune on the market this summer, adding Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber to their roster. As such, they are aware that investing heavily in Toney could land them in trouble with FFP norms.

Kieran Tierney unlikely to return to Emirates, says journalist

Kieran Tierney's time at the Emirates is coming to an end

Kieran Tierney is unlikely to play for the Gunners again, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Scottish left-back departed the club this summer to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. While he has struggled with injuries once again, the 26-year-old has still managed to impress in his six appearances this season.

Sociedad are interested in pursuing a £30 million permanent deal for the player next summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that Mikel Arteta and Tierney will both be looking to part ways in 2024.

“I think it's great that he's finding a new pathway for himself. After going down that road and rediscovering himself, I'd be very surprised if he even wanted to go back to Arsenal because I don't think his style will fit with what they want to do," said Jones.

"So, to be honest, I don't even think Arteta has an eye on this. I think he wants Tierney to go away and be successful and find himself a new club and career route. I don't think he will be playing for Arsenal again," he added.

Arteta already has Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back position, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has also covered for the Ukrainian this season.