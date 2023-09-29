Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Adrien Rabiot; Ivan Toney to cost €80 million, and more - September 29, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are unbeaten in nine games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is likely to cost €80 million. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 29, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (right) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato. The 28-year-old was expected to leave Juventus this summer but ended up staying at the club.

However, his future remains far from settled, with his contract expiring in less than a year. The Gunners are also on the list of his suitors, along with Newcastle United.

As Rabiot is yet to sign an extension, the Bianconeri could look to offload him on a cut-priced deal in January. The Gunners invested heavily in their midfield this summer, roping in Declan Rice from West Ham United in a club-record £105 million deal. However, with Thomas Partey’s future uncertain and Mohamed Elneny not part of plans, the club have turned to the market for solutions.

Rabiot has emerged on their radar, following an impressive season with Juventus. The Frenchman could be open to a new challenge in the winter and is likely to be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

Ivan Toney to cost €80 million

Ivan Toney is expected to cost around €80 million in January, according to Fichajes.

The English striker is highly regarded at Arsenal, thanks to his explosive run with Brentford. Currently banned due to illegal gambling activities, the 27-year-old is due to return to action in January. However, he's unlikely to stay with the Bees, so a move away is a real possibility.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation, as they plan to rope in an established No. 9 in the winter. The north London side are looking to add competition for Gabriel Jesus as they aim to close the gap with Manchester City.

Toney is a different profile to the Brazilian and could add another dimension to Arteta’s attack. However, it appears that Arsenal will have to pay a fortune to get their man.

Emile Smith Rowe future at Emirates remains uncertain

Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to break into Arsenal's starting XI at the moment, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order recently, following a spell on the touchline due to injury. Once tipped to become a legend at the Emirates, the 23-year-old now finds himself a peripheral figure with the Gunners.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Smith Rowe is unlikely to be afforded game time by the north London side.

“It's a fantastic moment for the player himself and also for the fans to welcome him back and give him the confidence that he's going to need going forward.

"It's been a tough 18 months for Smith Rowe, and it's not going to get that much easier, because you look at what he's got to do now to actually get into this team. I have to say it does look nigh on impossible at the moment,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Whichever position he looks to take out, whether it's one out wide, or in the centre of the pitch, he’s got at least three or four players ahead of him in the pecking order.

"So you're wondering, over the course of the season, how he can actually get back into this team, because in order to get back into form, he needs game time and 20 minutes here, and there isn't really going to cut it for him.”

The Englishman was linked with an exit form the club in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.