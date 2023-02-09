Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Ajax midfielder; club preparing offer for Manuel Locatelli, and more - February 9, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 20 games. Mikel Arteta's team have won 16 and lost just two league games so far.

Meanwhile, the Gunners were interested in an Ajax midfielder in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are preparing to return for Manuel Locatelli this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 9, 2023:

Arsenal wanted Edson Alvarez in January

Edson Alvarez (right) is wanted in the Premier League.

Arsenal were interested in Edson Alvarez in January, according to Ben Jacobs. The Mexican midfielder has caught the eye with Ajax in the last few seasons and was heavily courted by Chelsea last summer.

The Gunners wanted to strengthen their midfield last month and had set their sights on the 25-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Eredivisie giants were not interested in any business midseason.

"Edson Alvarez is another name who could be on the move this summer. Chelsea came close to signing the Ajax midfielder last summer, but the club refused a move despite Alvarez pushing for it. Todd Boehly did tell Alvarez at the time he’d be back, but never returned,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“This is understandable, given a new recruitment team came in, and the club became obsessed with Enzo Fernandez. Plus, Denis Zakaria impressed before his injury and will return to full fitness soon.”

Jacobs continued:

“Arsenal considered Alvarez in January to a degree, but it became quickly clear Ajax didn’t want to do midseason business. Liverpool have looked at Alvarez before and chose not to proceed, and Newcastle are another club to have him at least loosely on their radar.”

Alvarez has registered one goal and two assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Gunners preparing offer for Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to return for Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to Calciomercato via Juve FC.

The Italian midfielder was a target for the Gunners last summer, but he snubbed a move to the Emirates in favour of Juventus. He has failed to live up to expectations in Turin but remains a vital player for manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Gunners, meanwhile, remain keen for midfield reinforcements this summer and are planning to return for the 25-year-old.

The north London side are favourites to win the Premier League this season, which could make them an enticing proposition for Locatelli. The Italian has appeared 25 times for the Bianconeri this season across competitions.

Arsenal face competition for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans (right) is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United for the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian midfielder is set to leave Leicester City this summer at the end of his contract. The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while and are expected to secure his services on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Tielemans has decided not to sign an extension with the Foxes.

"Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal. Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year: he doesn’t want to extend,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer. They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a bargain. Newcastle also really like Tielemans, and Manchester United are one to watch as well."

Tielemans has appeared 27 times across competitions for Leicester this season, registering four goals and an assist.

