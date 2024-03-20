Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Alexander Isak, Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave, and more - March 20, 2024

Arsenal are fighting to secure the Premier League title this season. Mikel Arteta's side are at the top of the league table after 29 games, with Liverpool and Manchester City in hot pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 20, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak could be on the move this summer

Arsenal have set their sights on Alexander Isak, according to Football Insider. The Gunners are planning to add a new No. 9 to their ranks at the end of this season. Mikel Arteta is already monitoring multiple candidates for the job and Isak has now popped up on his radar.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season, registering 16 goals (zero assists) from 30 outings across competitions. The north London side are pleased with his efforts and want him at the Emirates. Isak could be an upgrade on Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus and is likely to cost £70m. The Magpies are expected to consider his departure as they look to adhere to FFP norms.

Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave, says journalist

Aaron Ramsdale's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave Arsenal at the end of this season, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The English goalkeeper is behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates right now. Raya is likely to make his loan move from Brentford permanent at the end of this campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth insisted that Ramsdale won't be short of options this summer.

"It is clear that David Raya is the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. They are going to exercise the option to buy David Raya, and they will have to go into the market to bring in another back-up goalkeeper. You would then expect Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club, and there will not be a shortage of offers," Sheth said.

He continued:

"There are going to be a lot of clubs who will be in the market for a goalkeeper, so I don't think that he will struggle finding a club. It's just a case of his long-term future not being at Arsenal. He could well have played his last game for Arsenal. Barring injuries and suspensions, you can't see a situation where David Raya is not going to start every single game, given the importance it looks like every single game is going to have."

Ramsdale has appeared just 11 times for the north London side this season, registering three clean sheets, and is wanted at Chelsea, as per Caught Offside.

Gilberto Silva wants Douglas Luiz at the Emirates

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has backed Douglas Luiz to move to the Emirates. The Aston Villa midfielder is a long-term target for Mikel Arteta, who could return for the player at the end of this season. Luiz has done well at Villa Park this campaign, registering ten goals and ten assists from 42 outings across competitions.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Silva pointed out that his countryman will be a great fit at his former club.

"I think he’ll be expensive because he’s in good form. I am just happy to see another Brazilian doing a great job in the Premier League. Any top club would want him right now, so why not Arsenal? I think it would be a great move for the club and for him as well," Silva said.

Luiz could be a fantastic partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park for Arteta.