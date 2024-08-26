Arsenal have been very quick off the blocks this season, registering two wins in two Premier League games so far. Mikel Arteta's team next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 31, in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on an Atalanta forward. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta is closing in on a new deal with the north London side.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 26, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman

Arsenal are looking to bring Ademola Lookman to the Emirates this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Nigerian forward enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign with Atalanta, helping the club win the Europa League.

Lookman finished the season with 17 goals and 10 assists from 45 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Nigerian winger is apparently eager to move to the Parc des Princes as well.

However, Plettenberg has now reported that the Parisians are reluctant to match Atalanta's valuation of the 26-year-old. The Gunners, meanwhile, are still in the market for attacking reinforcements and are monitoring the situation with interest. The north London side could make a move for Lookman if an opportunity arises in the final days of the window.

Mikel Arteta set for renewal

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is close to committing his future at the Emirates, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Spanish manager's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season.

Arteta has been a revelation since taking charge of the first team squad in 2019 and has transformed the Gunners into a well-drilled unit. The club hierarchy are pleased with his efforts and are ready to end speculation regarding his future.

The Spaniard is also motivated to continue his stay with the north London side and is not thinking of leaving just yet. Arteta has won 139 of his 234 games in charge so far, registering a 59.4% win ratio.

Eddie Nketiah agrees personal terms with Nottingham Forest, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest ahead of a possible move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is no longer part of plans at the Emirates and will be allowed to leave this summer.

The player was in talks to join Marseille earlier this summer, but the Ligue 1 club apparently refused to match Arsenal's asking price for the 25-year-old. Although the move broke down, Nketiah is still expected to leave this summer, with Forest eager to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the West Bridgford club are already in talks with the north London side regarding a move.

"The negotiations are ongoing. The player agreed personal terms days ago, so the idea is to go to Nottingham Forest. Now, Forest are still in negotiations with Arsenal, and this has always been the key point," said Romano.

He continued:

"It was similar with Marseille two or three weeks ago. Marseille had an agreement with the player, but no agreement club-to-club. Arsenal always asked for something around £30 million. They started at £35 million, and now I think the deal can get done for £30 million."

Nketiah's contract with the Gunners expires in 2027.

