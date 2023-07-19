Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing attacking reinforcements; club interested in Joshua Kimmich, and more - July 19, 2023

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad after coming up short in the Premier League title race last season. Mikel Arteta’s side were the frontrunners to win the league but lost ground in the final weeks to finish five points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to bolster their attack this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 19, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing attacking reinforcements

Raphinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in further bolstering their attack this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Arteta has welcomed Kai Havertz to the Emirates, and the German forward is expected to become a first-team regular next season. However, the Spanish manager is not done yet and is looking to add more bite to his frontline.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Bible, Sheth named Raphinha and Moussa Diaby as possible targets for the Gunners this summer.

“I’ve just been told to keep an eye on the attacking side of the pitch, particularly on the right side as well. Remember a couple of summers ago they tried to sign Raphinha (last summer) - he ended up going to Barcelona,” said Sheth.

He continued:

"They’re also interested in Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. I know Aston Villa have had a bid rejected for him as well, so that may be an area just to keep an eye on.

"It would require now a few departures and money to be recouped because after Havertz, Rice and Timber they’ve gone through £200million in this transfer window.”

Arteta is gearing up for the UEFA Champions League next season, so he's keen to get his team up and ready for the premier European competition.

Gunners interested in Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are monitoring Joshua Kimmich with interest, according to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner.

The German midfielder is a mainstay in Bayern Munich’s starting XI, and it was previously believed that prising him away would be next to impossible. However, it now appear that the Bavarians are willing to consider an exit for the right price.

The Gunners remain in the market for a replacement for Thomas Partey, who remains linked with an exit this summer.

Kimmich is among the best in his position in the world right now and would be a massive upgrade on the Ghanaian. The player is no longer untouchable at the Allianz Arena, so the Bundesliga giants are willing to entertain offers for him. However, it's likely that the 28-year-old will cost a fortune.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown doesn’t expect Arsenal to sign superstar striker Kylian Mbappe any time soon.

The French forward’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air. The 24-year-old could be sold this summer unless he agrees an extension to his contract, which expires in 12 months. The player reportedly admirers the Gunners.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Mbappe is most likely to end up at Real Madrid.

“If it's true that he likes Arsenal, I think that speaks volumes for the direction that the club are going in and what Mikel Arteta is doing there.

"But I think for Arsenal, that would be a hugely difficult deal to pull off. It would obviously put them in a massively different stratosphere if Mbappe was to ever end up at Arsenal,” said Brown.

He continued:

"And even if he was to move as a free agent at some point, I think the finances behind that would be a challenge for Arsenal. I think it's more likely that he ends up at Real Madrid personally."

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the Frenchman for quite some time.