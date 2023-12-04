Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Benjamin Sesko; AC Milan want Jakub Kiwior, and more - December 4, 2023

Arsenal will face Luton Town next in the Premier League on Tuesday (December 5). Mikel Arteta’s team arrive at the game on high spirits following their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, AC Milan are keeping a close watch on Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 4, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this summer and has already been linked with multiple targets. The Spanish manager has seen his team struggle in front of goal recently and wants changes as he eyes the Premier League trophy. Sesko has popped up on his radar, following an impressive run with RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old has registered six goals in 18 outings for the Bundesliga side this season but is behind Lois Openda in the pecking order.

Sesko remains highly rated in the European circuit, and the Gunners are now hoping to take him to the Emirates. The Slovenian striker could be enticed by a move to the north London side if he's assured of regular game time.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their ranks right now, but Sesko could add another dimension to their attack. However, the 20-year-old’s contract with Leipzig runs till 2028, so prising him away won’t be easy.

AC Milan want Jakub Kiwior

AC Milan are eager to bring Jakub Kiwior back to Serie A, according to Calciomercato.

The Polish defender joined Arsenal in January this year and has been a decent addition to the squad. Kiwior has appeared 18 times for the Gunners, scoring one goal. The Rossoneri have followed his developments closely and are planning to move for him in January.

The Serie A giants are facing issues in the backline and have identified the 20-year-old as a candidate who can bring stability to the defence.

However, the north London side could be wary of letting him go as they fight on multiple fronts this season.

Gunners could sign Jeremie Frimpong for €40 million next summer

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could sign Jeremie Frimpong for €40 million in the summer of 2024, according to esteemed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch right-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, amassing six goals and seven assists in 17 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with the player matching the profile Arteta desires.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Frimpong’s €40 million release clause makes him an affordable target next summer.

“Jeremie Frimpong has scored five goals and distributed seven assists at the start of what’s turning into a great season for him and for Bayer Leverkusen.

"His contract does have a release clause of €40m with favourable payment terms, so there is a real opportunity for clubs to acquire this right-back. He’s doing very well and many clubs already have him in their sights,” wrote Romano.

Romano also named Bayern Munich as potential suitors but added that Barcelona are out of the race, as they are happy with Joao Cancelo.

“This is why, from what I’m hearing, a move in the summer transfer window is very likely. It’s also important to say that the release clause is not valid in January, only in the summer.

"Arsenal have been tracking him for a long time, the same with Bayern, and both clubs are very well informed on the situation,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“Barcelona, before signing Joao Cancelo, had also been tracking Frimpong but are now very happy with their current set-up. Keep an eye on this one because this release clause could make this really interesting.”

The Gunners have Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the role, while Ben White can also cover as and when required.