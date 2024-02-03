Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Benjamin Sesko, club advised to extend Mikel Arteta stay, and more - February 3, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Emirates on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 22 games, five points behind the Reds who sit at the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the north London club have been advised to tie Mikel Arteta down to a new contract.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from February 3, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are battling AC Milan for the services of Benjamin Sesko, according to Christian Falk. The Serie A giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Olivier Giroud and have their eyes on the Slovenian striker. Sesko is reportedly unsettled at RB Leipzig, having played second fiddle to Lois Openda this season.

The 20-year-old has registered eight goals from 25 appearances across competitions this campaign and could be open to a departure in search of regular football. Milan want him at San Siro and are even willing to offer €40m for his services.

Sesko is not indispensable at the Red Bull Arena, but the Rossoneri will face competition from the Gunners to get their man. Mikel Arteta wants a new No. 9 to lead the line next season, and the Slovenian is a target ahead of the summer.

Gunners advised to extend Mikel Arteta stay by former player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has advised Arsenal to hand Mikel Arteta a new contract. The Spanish manager has done an admirable job since taking charge at the Emirates in 20219. He has transformed the club into title contenders of late and narrowly missed out on the league last season.

Arteta has invested wisely in his squad over the years and now has a team that is playing pleasing football and securing results. The north London side are battling the Reds and reigning champions Manchester City for the Premier League trophy this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Carragher insisted that Arsenal will reap the benefits of Arteta’s good work if they extend his stay at the Emirates.

“Here is some free advice for Arsenal: get Mikel Arteta tied to a new contract at the earliest opportunity. Strike while the iron is hot. Liverpool are entering a period of uncertainty when Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season, and there are persistent rumours that Pep Guardiola will soon feel his work is done at Manchester City,” wrote Carragher.

He continued:

“Who knows how Guardiola will react if City are heavily punished after the Premier League hearing for alleged spending breaches. What a message it would send if Arteta was committed to the Emirates for another four years, vowing to reap the rewards of the foundations he has laid.”

He concluded:

“If Arsenal lost Arteta in 2025 – when his current deal runs out – it would feel like they are squandering a massive opportunity which they have been building towards, albeit everyone naturally craves the title sooner rather than later.”

Arteta has won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2020.

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale to stay at the Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates hangs in the balance

Mikel Arteta wants Aaron Ramsdale to stay at the Emirates next summer, according to Football Transfers. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates this season, following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spanish goalkeeper is expected to sign a permanent deal with Arsenal, which could further jeopardize matters for Ramsdale.

The 25-year-old has racked up just 10 appearances across competitions this season under Arteta, registering three clean sheets. He is understandably frustrated by the situation and is likely to pursue greener pastures at the end of the season. However, the Spanish manager holds him in high regards and has already asked Ramsdale to stay.

