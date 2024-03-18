Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Benjamin Sesko; club in battle for Douglas Luiz, and more - March 18, 2024

Arsenal are embroiled in an intense fight for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 28 games, tied on points with Liverpool, while Manchester City are a point behind in third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from City for the services of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 18, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are planning to invest in their frontline this summer, and a new No. 9 is the priority right now. The north London side are tracking multiple players at the moment, but Sesko is apparently the most recommended name by club scouts.

The Slovenian forward is one of the rising stars in European football and has been impressive for RB Leipzig this season. Sesko has scored 11 times and set up two in 34 outings across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. His efforts have impressed Arsenal scouts, who reckon the 20-year-old would be a hit at the Emirates.

The Gunners lack a proven No. 9, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress. Arteta has his eyes on Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen for the job, but prising them away won't be easy.

Both players are expected to cost a fortune, while there's also likely to be intense competition for their signature come summer. Sesko could be a cheaper alternative, as his £43 million releass clause will become active at the end of the season, but Chelsea are reportedly eyeing the player as well.

Gunners in battle for Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates as well as the Etihad.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City in the race for Douglas Luiz, according to AS.

The Brazilian midfielder has been one of Aston Villa's most important players this season and is a target for Arteta ahead of the summer. Luiz has appeared 41 times across competitions for the Villans, scoring 10 goals and setting up as many. Arteta wants a proven partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old is his preferred choice for the job.

However, City are plotting to ruin the Gunners' plans. Their manager Pep Guardiola is apparently impressed with the Brazilian and wants him at the Etihad. The reigning Premier League and European champions are also looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer and believe Luiz would be a fine partner for Rodri.

The 25-year-old's contract with Villa runs till 2026, and he's expected to cost around £100 million.

Arsenal planning Reiss Nelson exit

Reiss Nelson's time at the Emriates could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Reiss Nelson this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English forward has struggled for game time this season at the Etihad, registering one goal and three assists in 23 outings across competitions. Interestingly, Nelson has accumulated 180 minutes of first-team action in the Premier League this season, all from the bench.

A move away from the Emirates looks like his best bet at regular football, and he's apparently wanted at Brighton & Hove Albion. The report adds that the Seagulls will attempt to bring him to the Amex at the end of this season. The Gunners are ready to let him go and are set to ask for £25-30 million for his services.