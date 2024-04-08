Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Benjamin Sesko, club yet to initiate Viktor Gyokeres contact, and more - April 8, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Champions League quarterfinals first leg tie against Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9. Mikel Arteta's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the north London side are yet to initiate contact to sign Victor Gyokeres.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 8, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers in London

Arsenal are interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The 20-year-old is one of the rising stars of European football and has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season. Sesko has appeared 36 times across competitions, registering 12 goals and two assists. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and have set their sights on the Slovenian.

However, they are not the only Premier League club eyeing Sesko, with Chelsea also in the race for his services. The 20-year-old has a €50m release clause in his contract, which makes him affordable for both London sides. The Slovenian is behind Lois Openda in the pecking order at the Red Bull Arena and wants to leave in search of regular football this summer.

Gunners yet to initiate Viktor Gyokeres contact

Viktor Gyokeres has exploded into the scenes at Lisbon this season

Arsenal are yet to establish contact with Viktor Gyokere's entourage to discuss a move this summer, according to Sport Witness. The Gunners have reportedly identified the Swedish striker as a candidate to lead the line at the Emirates next season. The north London side are not entirely convinced with the efforts of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and are seeking an upgrade this summer.

Gyokeres has popped up on their radar following an explosive season with Sporting so far. The 25-year-old has registered 36 goals and 15 assists from 42 outings across competitions for the Portuguese side this campaign.

Arsenal could do well with a player of his caliber at the Emirates but are yet to initiate talks regarding a move. Interestingly, the player's camp are planning to discuss a new deal with Sporting which could contain a release clause.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been in superb form of late

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Kai Havertz following another eventful outing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The German scored the second goal in a 3-0 win, further stressing his importance to Arsenal. Havertz initially struggled following his big-money move from Chelsea last summer. However, the 24-year-old has been in superb form since February and is proving his naysayers wrong.

Speaking after the win, Arteta said that everyone at the Emirates remains very supportive of Havertz.

"He's certainly having a huge impact on the team. His overall performances have been really good and now his numbers for goal contributions are really high. He needs to maintain that. I think his understanding with the attacking players was superb. I think they had real purpose and connection and a lot of clarity on where to attack and we created many chances," Arteta said.

He continued:

"Obviously he is in a very different moment. He has some fantastic players around him and we have tried to create the right environment for him. I think it's very important for any player, that they feel confident and we hopefully give him the love he needs. He has the admiration of the rest of the players and staff at the club and now the supporters of our club, for sure."

The German international has now scored 10 goals and set up five more from 42 outings across competitions for the Gunners this season.