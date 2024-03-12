Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not eyeing Benjamin Sesko; West Ham want Emile Smith Rowe, and more - March 12, 2024

Arsenal host Porto at the Emirates on Tuesday, March 12, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Mikel Arteta’s team are trailing 1-0 in the tie.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not planning a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, West Ham United are interested in Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 12, 2024:

Arsenal not eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is not being discussed at the Emirates right now.

Arsenal are unlikely to target Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Slovenian striker has been in a good run of form this season for RB Leipzig, registering 11 goals and one assist in 33 outings across competitions. The north London side are expected to search for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus this summer, with the Brazilian failing to impress.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen are reportedly on their radar, and Sesko has recently emerged as on option. The 20-year-old could leave the Red Bull Arena at the end of the season, and his qualities could tempt Arteta to make a move.

However, Jacobs reckons Chelsea could be a more probable destination for Sesko. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist added that the Gunners are likely to seek someone with more experience, naming both Toney and Osimhen as possible targets.

"Sesko I think is very interesting. But it wouldn't surprise me if he ticks boxes for Chelsea and their youth-led project and PSG, who also want to buy young.

"Whereas I think with Arsenal, it may be that they're looking for someone slightly more established, which is obviously where their interest in Ivan Toney and potentially Victor Osimhen comes from,” said Jacobs.

Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres is another player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates recently.

West Ham United want Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is wanted across London.

West Ham United are interested in Emile Smith Rowe, according to journalist Seb Ecrivain.

The English midfielder is a peripheral figure in Arteta’s squad and doesn’t have a future at the Emirates. Arsenal are willing to let him go for a decent fee, and the Hammers are interested.

West Ham have had their eyes on the 23-year-old for a while and were apparently looking to prise him away in January. However, the Gunners’ asking price, believed to be in the region of £60 million, might have dissuaded them. Arsenal are likely to be more accepting of a summer departure, with Smith Rowe failing to impress so far.

The Englishman has made just 16 appearances across competitions this season, starting thrice. The player is apparently keen to leave to get his career back on track and is tempted to make the short trip across London.

AC Milan in talks for Jakub Kiwior loan move

Jakub Kiwior is wanted at the San Siro.

Arsenal are locked in negotiations with AC Milan regarding a loan deal for Jakub Kiwior, according to Fichajes.

The Polish defender has been in and out of the starting XI under Arteta this season. He has registered 24 appearances for the Gunners, including 14 starts, and has been tracked by the Rossoneri for a while.

The Serie A giants are looking to add more steel to their backline and are confident that Kiwior could do the trick. Milan are proposing an initial loan deal with an option for a permanent stay, which suits the Premier League side as well.

The player's ability to operate in multiple positions at the back also makes him an attractive option for the Italian giants.