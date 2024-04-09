Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Bento, club want Viktor Gyokeres, and more - April 9, 2024

Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9, in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Mikel Arteta's team arrive at the game following a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday, April 6.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 9, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Bento

Arsenal are interested in Bento, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The Gunners are sweating over the future of Aaron Ramsdale, who could leave the Emirates at the end of the season. David Raya is the first-choice goalkeeper under Mikel Arteta and is expected to make his loan move from Brentford permanent this summer. As a result, Ramsdale could be tempted to leave, and the north London side are already eyeing his replacement.

Bento has emerged as an option for the role, following a spectacular rise with Athletico Paranaense in recent times. The 24-year-old has 52 clean sheets from 151 games for the Brazilian side so far and his efforts have apparently convinced Arsenal. However, they will face competition from local rivals Chelsea for the Brazilian goalkeeper's services.

Gunners want Viktor Gyokeres, says Fabrizio Romano

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers in London

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are expected to sign in a new No. 9 ahead of the new campaign and have apparently identified the Swede as a target. Gyokeres has been in explosive form for Sporting CP this season, registering 36 goals and 15 assists from 42 games across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the 25-year-old could cost a fortune this summer.

"Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres. They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones," Romano wrote.

He continued:

"Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets."

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen are also on the north London side's radar this year, according to reports.

Arsenal not in talks for Mikayil Faye, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have not initiated talks to sign Mikayil Faye this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Senegalese defender is the next big thing to emerge out of Barcelona's fabled academy.

Although he is yet to earn his first-team bow, Faye has already caught the imagination of clubs across the continent with his performances for the youth team (four goals in 26 games this season). The Gunners have also been mentioned as one of his suitors by recent reports.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said the Catalans are yet to make a decision on the 19-year-old's future.

“There have been reports linking Mikayil Faye with Arsenal, but I’m not aware of negotiations or talks with Arsenal at this stage,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“Several clubs are monitoring him, he’s a potential big talent but first of all it’s Barcelona who have to decide what they want to do with Faye; keep him with first team, sell for big money. Internal talks will follow in May, no negotiations are taking place with other clubs now.”

Mikel Arteta has targeted talented young footballers of late and Faye certainly fits the bill.