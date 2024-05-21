Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Bruno Guimaraes; Thomas Partey wanted in Middle East, and more - May 21, 2024

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, following a closely contested season. Mikel Arteta's team ended the campaign with only the FA Community Shield.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 21, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Bruno Guimaraes, says journalist

Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bruno Guimaraes, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title once again this season. Arteta is determined to make amends this summer, and a new midfielder is at the top of his agenda. Recent reports have suggested that the Spanish manager has identified Guimaraes as his preferred candidate for the job.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Manchester City also have their eyes on the Newcastle United man.

"Now that the Premier League season has ended, we will very quickly learn what the stance is to be over Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle this summer.

"We know about the release clause and that Newcastle would ideally look to keep him, but the interest in him from Manchester City and Arsenal is genuine, in my eyes," said Jones.

He added:

"I would not be surprised at all to see lots of talk around this in the coming weeks before the transfer window opens.

"I don’t think Guimaraes is desperate to leave Newcastle, but he is ambitious and, at a time when Newcastle have dropped off a level, he has got the chance to join the two best sides in the division."

Guimaraes could be a fantastic partner for Declan Rice at the Emirates .

Thomas Partey wanted in Middle East

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to The Standard. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires next summer, but he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The north London side are apparently ready to let him go this year as they prepare to streamline the squad. Partey has done well when fit, but his injury remains a concern for the club.

The 30-year-old has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, missing 26 games due to injuries. The Gunners are already looking for midfielder reinforcements this summer, and Partey is no longer part of their plans.

The player would prefer to stay in Europe, as per reports, but will have the option to move to the Middle East on a hefty contract should he desire.

Cedric Soares announces departure

Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares has announced that he will be leaving Arsenal. The Portuguese full-back is a forgotten man at the Emirates, registering just five appearances across competitions this season, starting once. The player's contract expires at the end of next month, but the Gunners opted against handing him a renewal.

Soares shared the new of his departure on social media, thanking the club, his teammates and fans for their support.

"What a team and what a club. When I say a team, I mean exactly that, quality in every player, the professionalism that you show and the amazing human beings you guys are, so thank you!

"When I say club I mean all the departments, all the staff that is constantly putting all the hard hours on and off the pitch to make it possible to fight at the highest level,” wrote Cedric

He continued:

"When I say club it also means its heart and with this I mean you guys, THE FANS, that made this journey so unreal and unforgettable. So to all the fans, I thank you! You will always have a special place in my heart! COYG!”

Soares joined the north London side in 2020 and appeared 64 times across competitions.