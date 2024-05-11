Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Diant Ramaj; Jakub Kiwior backed to leave, and more - May 11, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side are second with two games left to play, trailing Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj. Elsewhere, the north London side could offload defender Jakub Kiwior at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 11, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Diant Ramaj

Diant Ramaj

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Diant Ramaj, according to The Standard. The German goalkeeper has caught the eye with Ajax this season, registering six clean sheets in 33 games across competitions. His shot-stopping ability and distribution has apparently impressed the Gunners, who have identified him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

The English goalkeeper is likely to leave the Emirates this summer after dropping behind David Raya in the pecking order. The Spaniard has been outstanding between the sticks since arriving from Brentford on loan last year and is likely to sign a permanent deal come summer.

Ramsdale is now seeking greener pastures to get his career back in track amid interest from Newcastle United. The north London side are already preparing for his departure and want Ramaj to take his place.

However, the 22-year-old might not be too keen to give up a starring role with Ajax to warm the bench at the Emirates.

Jakub Kiwior backed to leave

Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior could leave the Emirates at the end of the campaign, according to journalist James McNicholas.

The Polish defender has been a handy option for Arteta this season, covering at left-back and centre-back. The 24-year-old has amassed 29 appearances across competitions, chipping in with a goal and two assists.

However, speaking on the Handbrake Off podcast, McNicholas said that the Gunners could let him go for a fair price this summer.

“Even though someone like Jakub Kiwior has made a big contribution and a good season for the most part, it wouldn’t blow my mind if an offer came in for him and Arsenal decided to trade, there is a prospect of that this summer,” said McNicholas

Kiwior has attracted attention from AC Milan recently, according to reports.

Former superagent heaps praise on Declan Rice

Declan Rice

Former superagent Jon Smith has hailed Declan Rice's inspirational impact on Arsenal.

The English midfielder arrived at the Emirates last summer from West Ham United for a reported fee of £105 million and has hit the ground running. Rice has been an omnipresent figure in Arteta's set-up and has played a massive role in the Gunners' rise this campaign.

In his column for Caught Offside, Smith pointed out that the 25-year-old has improved the players around him at the Emirates.

“I think not only is Declan Rice a great talent, but he’s brought the ability to encourage the players around him to do better in themselves.

"Firstly, because he comes with a big £100m tag and he’s kept his head down and been a gentleman on and off the field, and I think that’s a bit inspirational," wrote Smith.

He continued:

“Inspirational players are the best players to have on your team as well as talented ones, and he is both. He’s just got on with the job, played really well, and the £100m price tag is irrelevant now which shows how successful he’s been.”

Rice has appeared 49 times across competitions this season, registering seven goals and 10 assists.