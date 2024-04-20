Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, club backed to sign Bruno Guimaraes, and more - April 20, 2024

Arsenal travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, April 20. Mikel Arteta’s team are second in the league after 32 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 20, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, according to HITC.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Serbian and narrowly missed out on the player in 2022. Mikel Arteta is keen to add a new No. 9 to his roster at the end of the season and has his eyes on Vlahovic. The 24-year-old has been impressive for Juventus this season, registering 17 goals and three assists from 31 outings across competitions.

Vlahovic's contract with the Bianconeri expires in 2026 and he hasn’t agreed to an extension yet. This summer represents an ideal opportunity for the Serie A giants to extract a premium fee for their prized asset.

Recent reports suggest that Juventus are eyeing a move for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, so they could be willing to let the Serbian go. The 24-year-old could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has been a disappointment at the Etihad so far.

Gunners backed to sign Bruno Guimaraes by David Ornstein

Bruno Guimaraes could be on the move this summer

Arsenal could move for Bruno Guimaraes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding rise with Newcastle United since arriving in 2022 and has been in fine form this season too. Guimaraes has appeared 44 times across competitions in the ongoing campaign, registering four goals and eight assists.

Speaking on The Athletic FC’s Podcast, Ornstein stated that the 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract.

"Then you go into that sort of midfielder bracket - somebody I think off the top of my head that Arsenal and other clubs really like is Bruno Guimaraes. He can play in the eight role and the six,” said Ornstein.

"Newcastle will hope to keep hold of him, but there is a release clause though. Anyone who is going to take him, he's got to deliver straight away. Arsenal may be looking," he added.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a new face to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park and Guimaraes fits the bill.

Former player questions Mikel Arteta's position at the Emirates

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has questioned whether Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead Arsenal forward.

The Spanish manager has molded the team into his tactics since taking charge in 2019 and has transformed them into title contenders. However, he hasn’t had too much to show for his efforts, with only a solitary FA Cup in his kitty.

Arsenal, who bowed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek, are trailing Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore insisted that the Gunners should assess their options if they fail to win the league.

“So if Arsenal don’t win the title (especially as they’re out of the CL now), do we have a serious conversation about whether he’s (Arteta) the man to take the big silverware to Arsenal?” wrote Collymore.

“£690m spent, playing Kai Havertz in midfield against a well drilled Villa team who outfought and out-thought them in the second half… if there’s another choke on the same scale as last year then surely Arsenal need to at least be looking around the market to see if there’s someone who can get them over the line?” he added.

“Arteta’s no rookie let’s not forget. He’s been an apprentice at City, has had plenty of time to settle and implement his ideas at Arsenal and brought in the players HE wanted. Pressure is on, Mikel. Forget the players, it’s on you now to prove you can lead when it matters,” Collymore concluded.

The north London side have won 22 of their 32 league games this season, losing just five times.

