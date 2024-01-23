Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Evanilson, club not in talks for Xavi Simons, and more - January 23, 2024

Arsenal are fighting for the Premier League title once again this season, after narrowly missing out on the top prize last campaign. Mikel Arteta's team are now third in the league after 21 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool (48).

Meanwhile, as per reports, the Gunners are interested in Porto striker Evanilson. Other reports have stated that the north London side are not in talks to sign Xavi Simons.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news & rumors from January 23, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Evanilson

Evanilson is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Evanilson, according to Football Insider. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 at the moment, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah long-term options for the role. The Brazilian has struggled to stay fit, already missing 10 games this season due to knee injury. Nketiah has been called into action in Jesus' absence, but the Englishman continues to be a squad player.

Mikel Arteta wants an upgrade at the focal point of his attack and Evanilson has been identified as a candidate for the job. The Brazilian has caught the eye with Porto this season, registering 16 goals and five assists across competitions.

His efforts have drawn comparisons with Robert Lewandowski from some corners, and the Portuguese side reportedly want €75m to let him go. The north London side are apparently impressed with the player and are willing to break the bank for his services.

Gunners not in talks for Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons has been in explosive form this season

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Xavi Simons, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch midfielder joined RB Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer and has been on good form so far. The 20-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side, registering seven goals and nine assists. The player's efforts have reportedly turned heads at the Emirates, according to BILD.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Xavi Simons will not be on the move this month.

"Arsenal have also recently been linked as suitors for Xavi Simons, who is having an excellent season on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain. My understanding is that Arsenal were following him last summer but now, there’s absolutely nothing new. PSG are very happy with his loan in Leipzig, and decision time will be in the summer – nothing is being decided in January for Xavi Simons," wrote Romano.

The Dutchman could even break into PSG's starting XI next season if he holds on to his spectacular form.

Alan Shearer advises Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has admirers at the Emirates

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Ivan Toney could take Arsenal to the next level. The Gunners have been on the rise under Mikel Arteta in recent times and are embroiled in the title race once again. However, they are trailing Liverpool and Manchester City for now.

In his column for The BBC, Shearer - who is the Premier League's record goalscorer - insisted that Arteta's side are missing a quality center-forward.

"Arsenal, in contrast, looked refreshed and full of energy after their winter break and their set-piece routines got them off to the perfect start. They ended up easy winners but having said all that, and seen them score five goals, I still haven’t changed my mind about what the Gunners are missing," wrote Shearer.

He continued:

"They are only two points behind leaders Liverpool despite having a horrible run in the past month, but I still think they need a quality centre-forward to go to that next level, and go on and win the Premier League."

Shearer went on to name Toney as the ideal candidate for the job, but admitted that a move in January looks unlikely.

“I thought Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be the answer, with the wide players Arsenal have got and the service they would give him, but it doesn’t look like they are going to do any business for Toney this month, or make any other major forward signings before the window closes. They are not far away and I just think that, if they were to get someone in, it might make a big difference – but that seems unlikely for now," wrote Shearer.

Toney is now back in action for Brentford after serving an eight-month ban (imposed by the English FA) due to his involvement with illegal betting.