Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Evanilson, Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber update, and more - April 3, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to get the better of Luton Town when the two teams meet at the Emirates on Wednesday, April 3, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men arrive at the game in second place in the league, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Evanilson. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Jurrien Timber's recovery.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 3, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Evanilson

Evanilson has turned heads at the Emirates

Arsenal have set their sights on Evanilson, according to HITC. The 24-year-old striker has been in a rich vein of form for Porto this season, registering 22 goals and six assists from 35 games in all competitions. His efforts forced the Gunners to take note, although they are not the only club eyeing the Brazilian. Newcastle United are also interested in Evanilson and both Premier League sides have recently sent scouts to watch the player.

Mikel Arteta has shown a preference for talented young players in recent transfer windows and the Brazilian certainly fits the bill. Evanilson's contract with the Portuguese club runs until 2027 and he could cost a decent fee.

Mikel Arteta provides Jurrien Timber update

Jurrien Timber has missed almost the entire season with an ACL injury

Jurrien Timber is closing in on a return from a cruciate ligament tear, according to Mikel Arteta. The Dutch defender joined Arsenal from Ajax with a big reputation but picked up an ACL injury in the first game of the season against Nottingham Forest. He has since been sidelined, although the Gunners have managed to cope with his absence.

Speaking recently, as cited by Arseblog, the Spanish manager remained hopeful that the 22-year-old will be back in action for the north London side this season.

“He’s doing very well. He’s back training and is not far off. The thing is that last step, he hasn’t played any minutes. Does he need a game with the under-21s, does he need two games? We’re going to have to feel it now," Arteta said.

He continued:

“He’s constantly training with us [and we need] to see how long that last bit is going to take him. That last part, which is tricky sometimes, it takes a while, but hopefully [he’ll be back] as quick as possible. I think he’s got a good chance. I don’t know percentage, but I think he’s got a good chance and he’s going to push it as far as he possibly can.”

Timber's ability to cover at right-back as well as in central defense makes him an asset to Arsenal,

West Ham United not in talks for Ivan Toney, says Fabrizio Romano

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer

West Ham United are not leading the race for Ivan Toney, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is expected to leave Brentford at the end of this season, amid reported interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are in the market for an established No. 9 this summer and have apparently identified Toney as an option. Recent reports suggested that the Hammers have taken the lead in the race for the 28-year-old, but Romano has rubbished the claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Toney isn't in talks with any potential suitors yet.

“Honestly guys, I’ve no concrete update yet on the Ivan Toney situation, despite new reports that West Ham have become surprise favourites in the race for the England international. I’m not aware of concrete negotiations at the moment with any club, just some interest of course for a very good player like Toney, but it’s still early for the strikers domino effect," Romano wrote.

He continued:

“We heard many things about Toney in the recent months but he was not close to leaving in January. They will try to sort his future before the Euros, but it’s not something guaranteed at this stage.”

Toney has registered four goals and one assist from 11 appearances for the Bees this season.