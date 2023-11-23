Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not eyeing Ivan Toney; Mikel Arteta admires Dusan Vlahovic, and more - November 23, 2023

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 12 games, a point behind league leaders Manchester City (28). Mikel Arteta’s team next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 23, 2023:

Arsenal not eyeing Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move in January.

Arsenal are not planning a move for Ivan Toney, according to club insider Steve Kay.

The English striker is banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, the player will return to action in January, when he's also expected to leave Brentford. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners have their eyes on the 27-year-old, who is likely to cost around £100 million.

However, speaking on KS1TV, Kay said that the north London side won’t pay such an exorbitant fee for Toney.

“I can’t see that happening. I don’t think this is happening. I’ve said that for a while. I know some top transfer people, Fabrizio Romano is one, saying that Arsenal are interested, but I’ve spoken to people very close to what goes on at Arsenal, and they’re not having it. They’re not hearing that Arsenal are mega interested in Ivan Toney,” said Kay.

He continued:

“There is an interest there, but they’re saying an interest is an interest, they could be interested in him if he was £40m, but they won’t be paying £80m/£100m, Arsenal won’t bother picking up the phone.”

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the English striker in January by Football London.

Mikel Arteta admires Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Emirates.

Mike Arteta is a long-term admirer of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Steve Kay.

The Serbian striker was eyed by Arsenal in 2022 but snubbed a move to the Emirates to join Juventus from Fiorentina.

However, his time at Turin hasn’t been rosy, and he remains linked with an exit from the club. The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker in 2024 as they look to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Speaking on KS1TV, Kay said that Vlahovic remains one to watch for the future.

“Dusan Vlahovic, there has been a lot of talk recently about him. I do know that he is very well-liked by Arteta he was on the list and he would’ve bought him, but he didn’t want to know and he went to Juventus, which is fair enough, his boyhood club, that’s not really working out so keep an eye on that,” said Kay.

Vlahovic has appeared 73 times for the Bianconeri across competitions, registering 27 goals and seven assists.

Thomas Partey backed to leave by Journalist

Thomas Partey could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in January for a proper offer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Ghanaian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order this season at the Emirates following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Partey has been used as a make-shift right-back this season, before getting sidelined by injuries. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown added that the Gunners are not actively looking to offload the player.

"I think he's realised that his future may lie away from Arsenal. If they get a good offer for him either in January or the summer it's not impossible that that he leaves. I don't think Arsenal are desperate to sell and they wouldn't really want to weaken their squad in the winter window.

"So if they were to do a deal to let him go, I think it would mean somebody else coming in. But I do think that his future is in doubt at the moment,” said Brown.

Juventus are eyeing a move for the player in January, according to TuttoJuve.com.