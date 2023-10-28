Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing January move for Sacha Boey; Mikel Arteta blocked Takehiro Tomiyasu move, and more - October 28, 2023

Arsenal host Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday (October 28) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are third in the league after nine games, winning six.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for Galatasaray's Sacha Boey in the winter. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta refused to let Takehiro Tomiyasu leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 28, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing January move for Sacha Boey

Arsenal are planning to move for Sancha Boey in January, according to Sporx. Club representatives were at Istanbul in midweek to scout the player during Galatasaray's game against Bayern Munich.

While his team lost 3-1 to the Bavarians, the 23-year-old impressed. The Gunners are pleased with what they have seen so far and want the Turkey international at the Emirates.

The north London side wanted the player in the summer, but a move had failed to materialise. However, Arsenal are now planning to return for Boey at the turn of the year and are willing to offer €20 million for his signature.

The 23-year-old is under contract with Galatasaray till 2025, so it's unclear whether the proposal would convince them.

Mikel Arteta blocked Takehiro Tomiyasu move

Takehiro Tomiyasu has done a decent job at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta decided against Takehiro Tomiyasu's departure this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese right-back has been in and out of the starting XI since arriving at the club in 2021. He was linked with a departure from Arsenal following the arrival of Jurrien Timber from Ajax this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners turned down an approach from Inter Milan for the Japanese this year.

"Takehiro Tomiyasu is another player earning praise for his recent performances, and although I don’t currently have any information on the possibility of a new contract soon, Arsenal are very happy with his performances,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I can also reveal that Inter Milan wanted Tomiyasu in July, but Arsenal said no.

"Mikel Arteta and Edu wanted to keep him, and it was clearly a successful decision, he’s really appreciated at the club and is really showing his value and versatility at the moment.”

The 24-year-old has appeared 11 times across competitions this season for the north London side.

Mikel Arteta doesn't trust Aaron Ramsdale, says journalist

Mikel Arteta doesn't fully trust Aaron Ramsdale, according to journalist Paul Brown. The English goalkeeper has struggled for game time this season at Arsenal, with Arteta prefering to use David Raya ahead of him.

The Spanish custodian arrived on loan from Brentford this summer but has struggled in recent games.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Raya was only signed because Arteta doesn't trust Ramsdale's ball-playing abilities.

"Signing Raya has put us now in a position where there were always going to be question marks over the goalkeeping position, and it's clearly not going away anytime soon.

"If Ramsdale had been playing, and they hadn’t signed Raya and Ramsdale was making these mistakes, there probably wouldn't be so many questions asked, because there isn't someone on the bench with the same stature who could quite easily come in," said Brown.

He continued:

"But because there is and Raya is making mistakes, people are going to constantly call for change, and you heard that from the fans the other day.

"I still personally believe that Raya is slightly the better goalkeeper, and I think he's there because Arteta doesn't trust how good Ramsdale is with the ball at his feet, distributing from a kind of almost like a sweeper role at times.”

Ramsdale remains linked with an exit from the Emirates in January.