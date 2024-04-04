Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Joshua Kimmich, Aaron Ramsdale could leave this summer, and more - April 4, 2024

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 3. A Martin Odegaard strike and a Daiki Hashioka own goal helped Mikel Arteta's team head back to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 4, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are planning to move for Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Bavarians could be forced to cash in on Kimmich unless he agreed to an extension. The Gunners are keepig a close eye on the situation.

Mikel Arteta struck gold with Declan Rice last summer and is now looking for the Englishman's ideal partner. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny likely to leave at the end of the season, a new midfielder could emerge as a priority.

Arteta has identified Kimmich as an options and the north London side have already approached the Bundesliga champions to discuss a deal.

However, the 29-year-old is a wanted man this year, with Barcelona and Manchester City also among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

Aaron Ramsdale could leave this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates remains up in the air

Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at the Emirates right now, and has struggled for opportunities since the arrival of David Raya last summer.

The Spanish custodian joined on loan from Brentford and has established himself between the sticks at Arsenal. With Raya likely to make his stay permanent this summer, Ramsdale's time with the Gunners could be coming to an end.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side could let the 25-year-old go this year for the right price.

“There have been reports of Newcastle being interested in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the summer transfer window and I can say that it’s still too early to understand what Newcastle can do in terms of investments,” wrote Romano.

“As for the player himself, for sure Ramsdale will consider his future this summer as the Englishman has lost his place as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper this season to David Raya. The Spaniard will move from Brentford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Gunners could be open to letting Ramsdale go if good proposals arrive. Ramsdale can’t stay on the bench forever and the plan to leave Arsenal is considered a possibility,” he added.

Ramsdale has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets.

Gunners admire Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato has turned heads at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Jorrel Hato, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old defender has been a revelation for Ajax this season, registering 40 appearances across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta looking to add more quality to his backline this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that a move would depend on the future of Jakub Kiwior.

“I think there is always a need to continue to improve your squad. Arsenal’s priorities this summer are certainly towards the top end of the pitch, but if an opportunity presents itself at the back then maybe they could look to try and strengthen,” wrote Romano.

“Jorrel Hato is a reported target and he fits the bill in terms of the players Arsenal like to recruit. I think a lot would depend on Jakub Kiwior’s future though when it comes to Hato or any other defender, such as Ousmane Diomande,” he added.

Ousmane Diomande has been quite impressive for Sporting this season and has been linked with a move to the Emirates of late.