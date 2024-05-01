Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Joshua Zirkzee, club initiate renewal talks with Gabriel, and more - May 1, 2024

Arsenal will be eager for a win when they face Bournemouth at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday, May 4. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race with three games left to play and cannot afford to drop points anymore.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to secure the services of Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have initiated talks to tie Gabriel Magalhaes down to a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 1, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have accelerated their effort to sign Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and would prefer an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Multiple candidates have been named as targets, including the Bologna hitman. Zirkzee has done well for the Serie A side this season, registering 12 goals and seven assists from 35 games in all competitions.

The 22-year-old also has admirers at his former club Bayern Munich but has no desire to return to Germany. Arsenal are hoping to win their race for his services but will face competition from AC Milan and Juventus.

Bologna are likely to let the Dutchman leave for £50m this summer.

Gunners initiate renewal talks with Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel has been very impressive this season at the Emirates

Arsenal have initiated talks to extend Gabriel Magalhaes' stay at the Emirates, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Brazilian defender has been an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta's setup this season and has forged a rock-solid partnership with William Saliba. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and want to reward him with a new contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts insisted that formal negotiations regarding a renewal are likely to begin at the end of the season.

“There have been very early discussions between Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhaes’ representatives over a new contract. Nothing is close, with the focus for Arsenal right now purely on finishing the season and trying to win the Premier League. But the possibility of sitting down to start negotiations have been raised and I would expect those talks to start during the summer,” said Watts.

“He only signed his last deal a couple of years ago, so there is no rush in terms of how long he has left, but in those two years since signing he has developed into one of the best centre-backs around," he added.

Gabriel has appeared 47 times across competitions for the north London side this season, all but two of which have been starts.

Arsenal urged to sign Declan Rice's partner

Declan Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates

Charles Watts has urged Arsenal to rope in a new midfielder to complement Declan Rice.

The Englishman arrived at the Emirates last summer from West Ham United and has hit the ground running so far. Rice has scored six goals and set up nine more from 48 appearances across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that an upgrade on Thomas Partey could help get the best out of the English midfielder.

“The more I see of Declan Rice, I do think that Arsenal should focus on a No.6 this summer. That’s the position Declan Rice was signed to operate in, but in my mind, he’s shown he has far too much to his game to have him just sitting in front of the back four. He can be so dynamic in the No.8 role and can be such a threat in the final third."

“The more I see of him playing there, the more I think that could be his long-term position. He’s taken to it so well and will only get better the more comfortable he gets playing there. So I’d be looking for a new No.6. Someone who can come in and play behind Rice – a new long-term successor to Thomas Partey,” he continued.

The Gunners reportedly have their eyes on Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, and Youssouf Fofana as possible targets for the job.