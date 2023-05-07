Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Josip Sutalo; club back to return for Moises Caicedo, and more - May 7, 2023

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (May 7) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are now within a point of league leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Josip Sutalo. Elsewhere, the north London side are expected to return for Moises Caicedo this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 7, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Josip Sutalo

Josip Sutalo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Josip Sutalo, according to The Evening Standard. The Gunners remain keen to add more steel to their backline this summer after suffering in the absence of William Saliba in recent games. The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arteta since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer.

However, the 22-year-old is out with a back injury and is unlikely to play again this season. The Gunners have struggled to cope with his absence, registering just three wins in seven games. The lack of cover at the back has cost them dearly in the Premier League title race. Arteta wants to address the issue over the summer and has identified Sutalo as an option.

The 23-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds in the past few years at Dinamo Zagreb. The north London side have been scouting the Croatian defender for a while and want to go for the kill at the end of the season. Sutalo is likely to cost around £18 million.

Gunners back to return for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to reignite their interest in Moises Caicedo this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. The Gunners were eager to sign the Ecuadorian in January, but Brighton & Hove Albion refused to let him go. The 21-year-old has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side are also eyeing Declan Rica and Romeo Lavia but are unlikely to sign all three this summer.

"Arsenal could still come back in for Caicedo, even if the priority is Declan Rice. And they could go for Lavia as well. They won’t get all three, but it could indicate that they might be looking for two in the centre of the park when these targets are concrete," said Jones

He continued:

“They’re looking at such a high volume of players because not all these deals are easy, particularly the ones involving Brighton."

Arteta remains keen to upgrade his midfield at the end of the season.

Reiss Nelson prefers to stay

Reiss Nelson's future remains up in the air.

Reiss Nelson would prefer to stay at Arsenal beyond the summer, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The 23-year-old is in the final months of his contract with the Gunners but hasn't signed a new deal yet. Recent reports say that he turned down a contract renewal offer from the club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that Reiss will only extend his stay at the Emirates if he's handed a suitable deal.

"Whenever we've spoken to Reiss, certainly after games down in the mixed zone, he’s always absolutely made it clear he wants to stay at Arsenal," said Watts.

He added:

"But now I suppose you'd want to stay, but you'd want to stay on decent terms and if Arsenal aren't offering you terms to sort of convince you to stay, especially when you know you're going to be a bit part player, then you're not definitely going to say yes."

Watts also said that there's considerable interest in Reiss, with Brighton & Hove Albion among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

"There's going to be plenty of interest in Reiss. I think he's done really well for himself this season; he's always making an impact now when he comes off the bench. Brighton are believed to be heavily interested in Reiss Nelson, and Brighton are a very attractive club right now," said Watts.

He concluded:

"There'll be others as well potentially from abroad – we know he did well when he went to Germany and had that loan spell before he came back to Arsenal. So some big decisions for Riess to make. He's the one who's got the power now."

Nelson has appeared just 15 times across competitions this season for the north London side, scoring three goals and setting up three more.

Poll : 0 votes