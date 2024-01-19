Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Karim Benzema; club's 3 targets for 2024 outlined, and more - January 19, 2024

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday (January 20) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are fourth in the league after 20 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool (45).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, the north London club have three major targets for this year, according to a journalist.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 19, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Karim Benzema, according to TEAMTALK. The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 this month as they look to rejuvenate their faltering quest on the Premier League title.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a target after the end of his eight-month ban from football due to illegal betting. However, the Englishman is likely to stay with the Bees till the end of the season.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen also has admirers at the Emirates, but prising him away mid-season is virtually impossible. The north London side are exploring the options for alternatives, and Benzema has popped up on their radar. The Frenchman left Real Madrid last summer to move to Al-Ittihad but is apparently unsettled at the club.

The 36-year-old is looking to leave Saudi Arabia, and Arsenal plan to offer him an escape route to the Premier League. The Gunners are looking to sign the player on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the move could prove to be risky, given the player’s age and the fact that he's unproven in the league. Manchester United and Chelsea also have their eyes on the Frenchman.

Gunners’ three targets for 2024 outlined

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has named three players on Arsenal’s wishlist. The Gunners have spent wisely in the transfer market under Arteta recently, but the squad remains in need for reinforcements.

The Spanish manager is expected to continue investing in the team to help them compete with the best in Europe. On The Done Deal Show, Jacobs said that the north London side have their eyes on Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz and Ivan Toney.

“If I was listing Arsenal targets right now, I would say Zubimendi and Luiz, 100% they would take them if they could, and they would probably move for Ivan Toney if the price was right.

"That’s three big targets there, and I wouldn’t rule out two midfielders coming in,” said Jacobs.

Toney is likely to leave Brentford this year, but a move might not materialise this month.

Arsenal in talks to renew defensive duo, says Dharmesh Sheth

Ben White is expected to continue his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are already locked in talks to tie Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White down to new deals, according journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The two men have been a regular feature for the Gunners recently. Tomiyasu has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, operating at left-back, right-back as well as centre-back. White, meanwhile, has made 29 appearances this campaign, mostly at right-back. Both players are a vital part of Arteta’s plans.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the first round of talks with both players has been fruitful.

“I think everyone is quite relaxed about the contract situations of Tomiyasu and White because there's still a little time. Tomiyasu’s contract is up in the summer of 2025, so it still has 18 months to run.

"It's not to the point where he's free to talk to other clubs outside England just yet,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“White’s contract is up in 2026. All the noises we're hearing now is that initial talks have happened with both players’ representatives, and it's been positive as far as we know.

"There seems to be a willingness from all parties to extend those deals beyond the current expiration dates on Tomiyasu and White.”

White has helped the Gunners deal with the absence of Jurrien Timber, who joined from Ajax last summer but is sidelined with an ACL injury.