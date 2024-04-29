Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Marc Guehi; club receive Bruno Guimaraes boost, and more - April 29, 2024

Arsenal secured a 3-2 win over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday, April 28, in the Premier League. An own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, followed by strikes from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped Mikel Arteta's team secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their plans to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 29, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have set their sights on Marc Guehi, according to The Times. The English defender has developed into one of the finest central defenders in the country since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea few summer ago. This season, Guehi has appeared 26 times across competitions and is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

The Gunners are looking for a new center back this summer and are impressed by the 23-year-old. Arteta wants to add more competition to his squad, and Guehi could compete with William Saliba and Gabriel for a place in the starting XI.

The Eagles are likely to let the player leave for £55 million, but the north London side face competition from Manchester United for the Englishman.

Gunners receive Bruno Guimaraes boost

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United are willing to let the Brazilian leave this summer for less than his £100 million release clause. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are eager to sign Guimaraes this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City also have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

"Bruno Guimaraes is very respectful of Newcastle and is very happy at the club, so I wouldn't expect him to be forcing anything through. But the release clause is there and, if triggered, it is up to the player.

"Ultimately, Newcastle know that and have to, to some extent, prepare for that because the mechanism for an exit is easier than in the case of Alexander Isak," said Jacobs.

He added:

"It is believed that there is a verbal agreement that they will listen to offers lower than that release clause under the right circumstances and structure. Arsenal are aware of this with Guimaraes, as are Manchester City and PSG.”

Guimaraes' release clause will reportedly be active from the last week of May until the last week of June, as per reputed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal not in talks for Youssouf Fofana, says Fabrizio Romano

Youssouf Fofana has turned heads at the Emirates

The Gunners are not working on a move for Youssouf Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has been in fine form for Monaco this season, registering three goals and four assists from 32 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates, with recent reports saying that the Gunners have made the player a target ahead of the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Fofana will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

“Arsenal continue to be linked with midfielders ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with Youssouf Fofana of Monaco the latest name circulating in some media outlets. I can guarantee that for Fofana there’s a lot of interest but nothing concrete at this point with Arsenal or any club," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Fofana will decide his future in the summer, not now. So nothing concrete is happening at the moment. Arsenal have some priorities in the midfield and I can confirm the names I mentioned in the recent months such as Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi.

"I’ve been impressed with Fofana’s performances so I’m not surprised he’s a name making headlines, but that’s just normal speculation that we always get at this time of year.”

Arteta is looking for the ideal partner for Declan Rice, who has been outstanding for the north London club.