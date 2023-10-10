Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Miguel Gutierrez; club suffer Pedro Neto blow, and more - October 10, 2023

Arsenal enter the international break in second place in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Mikel Arteta’s side next face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Elsewhere, the north London side have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 10, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal are interested in Miguel Gutierrez, according to Fichajes. The Spanish left-back has caught the eye since leaving Real Madrid to join Girona last summer.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season, registering an assist in eight appearances for the La Liga side. The Gunners lack depth at left-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko the only out-and-out candidate for the position.

The north London side are planning to rope in Gutierrez to address the situation, but prising him away from Girona won’t be easy. The 22-year-old’s contract runs till 2027, so the Spanish side are under no pressure to offload him.

The player’s market value is €20 million but is likely to cost a lot more.

Gunners suffer Pedro Neto blow

Pedro Neto (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Pedro Neto in January. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Portuguese forward is unlikely to push for a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the winter.

The Gunners are eager to sign the player at the turn of the year to continue their siege on the Premier League title. However, Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Wolves could let Neto go only at the end of the season.

“I think the first thing to say is that Wolves want to hang on to him. I think Gary O’Neil will not want to lose Neto mid-season, which might mean that the summer is perhaps a more likely exit.

"I think we saw this with Wolves and how they handled the Matheus Nunes situation,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“There was a possibility of him leaving last January, with certain suitors looking, and Wolves ensured that were he to go - and he obviously has gone to Manchester City since - it would only be at the end of the season and not in the middle of the season.

"Neto is not necessarily the type of character to force his way out too aggressively, which could be good news as well from a Wolves perspective.”

Neto has one goal and five assists in eight appearances across competitions for the Midlands club this season.

Arsenal season hinges on William Saliba fitness, says journalist

William Saliba has been outstanding at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s season could depend on William Saliba’s fitness record, according to journalist Garth Crooks.

The French defender has been a revelation for the Gunners since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 22-year-old has become a pillar at the back since last season. He has registered three goals and two assists in 44 appearances across competitions.

Saliba was at his best on Sunday against Manchester City, keeping the lethal Erling Haaland at bay. His performance earned him a place in Crooks’ Team of the Week.

In his column for The BBC, Crooks lauded the Frenchman for being cool as ice against the Cityzens.

“Once again, the steadying influence of William Saliba in defence for the Gunners is proving invaluable. The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium was as tense as I have known it against Manchester City, and, yet, Saliba was as cool as ice and appeared to handle Erling Haaland without any trouble at all,” wrote Crooks.

Crooks went on to compare Saliba with Arsenal legend Sol Campbell.

“I rate Saliba as highly as I rated Sol Campbell. The France international has the same kind of presence in defence as the former England man and is just as quick. What no one can legislate for is whether Saliba can remain fit,” wrote Crooks.

He continued:

“It’s highly unlikely he can go an entire season without some sort of injury, and if his fitness does falter, can the Gunners survive without him? Should Saliba get injured and Arsenal find that they can survive without him, then they must really fancy their chances of lifting the title.”

Saliba signed a new contract with the Gunners this summer.