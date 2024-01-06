Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing new full-back; Aaron Ramsdale advised to leave Emirates, and more - January 6, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to host Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (January 7) in their FA Cup opener. Mikel Arteta's team will be determined to pull off a victory to arrest their recent dip in form, having lost their last two league games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been backed to sign a new full-back. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been advised to join Manchester United. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 6, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing new full-back, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are planning to sign a new full-back this January, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners invested over £200 million in their squad in the summer but remain keen for further reinforcements this month. Arteta brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer to cover at right-back, but Timber is out with a long-term injury.

Speaking to Kick, Romano added that the north London side could explore the loan market for the position.

"A new full-back for Arsenal? Yes it is a possibility, it is a possibility for Arsenal to bring in a new full-back in January. They have to see what opportunity they can find, if it’s a loan deal, but Arsenal are exploring options in that position.

"They are in the full-backs market. I can confirm that. There is a possibility. There is a chance. We will have to see, but I think it’s a possibility," said Romano.

Arteta has utilised Thomas Partey, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the right-back role this season.

Aaron Ramsdale advised to leave Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons Aaron Ramsdale should leave Arsenal this month to head to Manchester United.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates this season after the arrival of David Raya from Brentford in the summer on loan. Ramsdale is understandably frustrated by the situation and remains linked with an exit from the Emirates this month.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Schwarzer said that the 25-year-old could be an upgrade on Andre Onana.

"If he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which, I think, would also be an excellent destination for him.

"He’s far better than Andre Onana, in my opinion, but probably not in Erik ten Hag’s opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he’s backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far. Manchester United could definitely do with Ramsdale, but I think their priorities lie elsewhere," said Schwarzer

Ramsdale has appeared just nine times across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Gunners have to pay €60 million for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have to pay €60 million to secure the services of Dusan Vlahovic this month, according to Calciomercato.in.

The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 this month, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress at the focal point of attack. The Brazilian striker has managed seven goals and three assists in 21 outings across competitions this season, so Arteta wants an upgrade.

The Spanish manager has his eyes on Serie A this year and believes a new striker could help his title aspirations. Vlahovic has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, despite a mixed life with Juventus so far.

The Serbian striker has six goals and two assists in 17 outings, but Arteta will be confident of getting the best out of him at the Emirates.