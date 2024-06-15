Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Nice star; club make Emile Smith Rowe decision, and more - June 15, 2024

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta recently, finishing second in the Premier League in the last two campaigns. The Spanish manager is planning to use the summer to reinforce his squad and fight for the league once again next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Elsewhere, the north London side have come to a decision regarding midfielder Emile Smith Rowe's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 15, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to SPORT. The French defender is already a target for Manchester United, but the Gunners are hoping to ruin their plans.

Trending

Todibo has enjoyed a steady rise in the European football circuit since leaving Barcelona to join Nice in 2021. The 24-year-old registered 33 appearances for the Ligue 1 club in the 2023-24 campaign, all of which were starts.

The Red Devils are please with his efforts and are planning to take advantage of the INEOS connection between the two clubs, but Todibo is also wanted at the Emirates this summer.

The north London side have one of the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League in Gabriel and William Saliba. However, they remain keen to add more depth to their backline and have their sights on Todibo.

Arsenal can offer the player UEFA Champions League football next season. However, the Frenchman will not be too keen to warm the bench at the Emirates, so he could opt to move to Old Trafford instead.

Gunners make Emile Smith Rowe decision

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal will listen to offers for Emile Smith Rowe this summer, according to Football Insider. The English midfielder is a forgotten man at the Emirates and was starved of chances in the 2023-24 campaign.

Smith Rowe registered just 19 appearances across competitions, starting four. The 23-year-old is eager to play regular football and is reportedly considering his options this summer.

It was previously believed that the Gunners want Smith Rowe to stay as they look to maintain depth in their squad. However, it now appears that he will be allowed to leave for £30 million this summer. The Standard recently reported that Fulham have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Journalist opens up on Benjamin Sesko saga

Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig offered Benjamin Sesko a massive contract to convince him to stay at the Red Bull Arena, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Slovenian striker was a target for Arsenal this summer after an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

Sesko registered 18 goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club and endeared himself to the Emirates hierarchy. Arteta wants a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and was eager to rope in the 21-year-old. However, the Spaniard will now have to look at alternate targets.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk added that Leipzig offered Sesko a new contract until 2029, making him the highest-paid player at the club with annual wages of €10 million.

“RB Leipzig made him a good new offer with a longer contract that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2029.

"He’s now the best earner at Leipzig with €10m a year, so it’s a good salary for him. Now, he has a promise that he can leave next season if there are clubs again that come up with good offers," wrote Falk.

Falk added that the Slovenian is likely to leave the Red Bull Arena next summer.

“Players know if Leipzig promise them they’re free to go that the promise will be upheld.

"I think we will see him in the Bundesliga this season for sure, then we’ll lose him next year as we did with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai," wrote Falk.

He continued:

“He could have earned a lot of money in Saudi Arabia – they offered him €30m a year.

"Dortmund were also interested, but that’s a step too early. One more year at Leipzig and then he’s looking at the Premier League. I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United were interested in him.”

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have turned to Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Sesko.