Arsenal are expected to continue investing in their squad in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta has carefully assembled an admirable squad at the Emirates, and his team are leading the Premier League title race this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners reportedly have Romeo Lavia on their wishlist. Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun has provided an update regarding his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 27, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Romeo Lavia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder has caught the eye since arriving at Southampton last summer from Manchester City. The 19-year-old has racked up 24 appearances across competitions for the Saints, registering a goal and an assist, turning heads at the Emirates.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that Lavia is one of the many options on the Gunners' radar.

"Arsenal are keeping an eye on the player. Arsenal are following Romeo Lavia, but at the moment, (there is) still nothing advanced. Arsenal have many options," said Romano.

Arteta has targeted talented young players recently, and Lavia fits the bill.

Folarin Balogun issues update on future

Folarin Balogun has caught the eye in Ligue 1.

Folarin Balogun has said that he will sit down with Arsenal to decide his future this summer.

The English striker joined Reims on loan at the start of the season and has been a revelation. He has amassed 18 goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions, generating widespread attention.

While Reims would love to hold on to him for another season, the Gunners could be tempted to include the 21-year-old in their first team. Speaking recently, as cited by 90 Min, Balogun said that his future remains undecided.

"Contractually I have to go back. Because the loan was only for one year so that was always the agreement. But I wouldn't, um, I'm not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we'll see what happens," said Balogun.

Balogun also admitted that he could return to France, praising Ligue 1 for its level of competitiveness.

"Yeah, I mean, there's no door that's closed. Of course I have had a good year here, and to a lot of people, it makes sense for me to come back here. So, yeah, I mean, I don't know what the future will bring. But definitely I would advise young players to come out here," said Balogun.

He added:

"It's a really, really tough league, a league that will help you to improve. You get to play in crazy atmospheres. If you're ready to take yourself out of your comfort zone, I would advise any young player, I would advise any young player to come here."

Balogun could be a superb understudy to Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates next season.

Bukayo Saka heaps praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has hit the ground running at the Emirates this season..

Bukayo Saka has spoken highly of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian joined Arsenal from Manchester City at the start of the season and wasted no time in making himself at home at the Emirates. He has become an indispensable part of the Gunners' starting XI and has been integral to their rise this season.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, as cited by HITC, Saka paid tribute to the 26-year-old for his quality and leadership.

"He’s brought quality; he’s brought so much. You can see how he plays and how he controls game. He’s an outstanding player. He’s not only a quality player, he has outstanding leadership qualities. He’s helping us on both fronts,” said Saka.

He added:

“‘He’s got a bit of fire about him, and he uses it in ways that help him. On the pitch, he uses it to get him going and to win the duels. He also has that other side to him, the balance in his head he needs to play well."

Zinchenko has played 27 games for the north London side this season, registering one goal and two assists.

