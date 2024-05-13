Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Sporting ace; club learn Alexander Isak price, and more - May 13, 2024

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game to power his team to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Sporting defender. Elsewhere, the north London side will have to break the bank to get their hands on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 13, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Ousmane Diamande

Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal are planning to bring Ousmane Diomande to the Emirates this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old has been a pillar at the back for Sporting this season, registering 37 appearances across competitions, all but two of which have been starts. His efforts have earned him admirers in the Premier League, with the Gunners competing with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United for his services.

Arteta has a settled centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel but remains eager to add more quality to his squad. The Ivorian defender has been identified as an option for the job, and he's apparently willing to move to the Premier League this summer, but prising him away won't be an easy affair.

The player is under contract with Sporting till 2027 and reportedly has a €80 million release clause. The Portuguese club have no desire to let Diomande go for a reduced fee, so Arsenal will have to break the bank if they wish to get their man this summer.

Gunners learn Alexander Isak price

Alexander Isak

Arsenal will have to pay close to €100 million to secure the services of Alexander Isak this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Swedish striker has been in sensational form this season for Newcastle United, scoring 24 goals and setting up one in 38 outings across competitions. The Gunners are looking for a new striker this summer and reportedly have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Arteta remains eager to rope in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus ahead of the new season. The Brazilian has failed to impress recently and also remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Isak could be a fine option for the club to consider and could hit the ground running, but his price tag could be a dealbreaker.

Arsenal want new goalkeeper, says Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are set to sign a new goalkeeper this year amid the uncertainties surrounding Aaron Ramsdale, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English shotstopper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates, following David Raya's arrival last summer from Brentford on loan. The Spaniard is now the preferred No.1 for the Gunners and is expected to sign a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Ramsdale is largely expected to be on the move this summer in search of greener pastures. Recent reports have suggested that the north London side are eyeing former player Wojciech Szczesny, now at Juventus, as the Englishman's replacement.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”

Ramsdale has just 11 appearances across competitions this season, and recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are eyeing him with interest.