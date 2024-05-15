Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Takefusa Kubo; club face competition for Bruno Guimaraes, and more - May 15, 2024

Arsenal dropped down to second in the Premier League following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta's team next face Everton in the league on Sunday, May 19, in their final game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo. Elsewhere, the north London side are not the only club eyeing Newcsatle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 15, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo

Arsenal have set their sights on Takefusa Kubo ahead of the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Japanese forward has been in fine form for Real Sociedad this season, registering seven goals and four assists in 39 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta looking to add more firepower to his attack this year.

The Gunners have already initiated contact with the player's camp regarding a move at the end of the season. Talks are still at an initial stage, but it's believed that the 22-year-old is willing to join the north London side. Sociedad are likely to let him leave for around €50 million.

Gunners face competition for Bruno Guimaraes, says journalist

Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City for the services of Bruno Guimaraes, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian midfielder is a wanted man ahead of the summer. Arteta is planning to add a world-clas partner for Declan Rice this year and has his eyes on Guimaraes.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs added that Newcastle United want the 26-year-old to stay but could let him go for £80 million.

“Newcastle also don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes, but the decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100m release clause, which is valid between late May and the end of June.

"As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacob's went on to add that the Gunners have reached out to the player's camp regarding a move, but City are leading the race.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp. Manchester City are the most active of the suitors," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"Arsenal appreciate Guimaraes, but have no intention to trigger his clause meaning they would only enter the race if the price drops. PSG have also considered Guimaraes but decided against moving forward this summer, and will instead focus on trying to land Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.”

Guimaraes has appeared 48 times across competitions for the Magpies this season, registering six goals and eight assists.

Former player backs Aaron Ramsdale to leave

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes Aaron Ramsdale could join Chelsea or West Ham United this summer.

The 26-year-old is a peripheral figure at the Emirates following David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spaniard is certain to make his stay permanent at the end of this season, raising doubts about Ramsdale's future.

Speaking to Parimatch, Seaman admitted that his countryman has to leave the Gunners to develop himself.

"You aren’t going to develop being a number two. You’re going to get left behind in the pecking order because other goalkeepers will start playing.

"As an Arsenal fan, I don’t really want Aaron Ramsdale to go, but then as an ex-England goalkeeper, I want to see another keeper developing," said Seaman.

He continued:

“When I’m looking at it, I think he could go to somewhere like Chelsea to give himself a better shot of getting first team action. I think there are a few clubs who he would suit, maybe someone like West Ham too.”

Ramsdale has appeared just 11 times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets.