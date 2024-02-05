Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Victor Osimhen; club make Albert Sambi Lokonga decision, and more - February 5, 2024

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard helped get the Gunners' title challenge back on track.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London side have decided to offload midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 5, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could ignite a bidding war in London this summer.

Arsenal are ready to battle Chelsea for the services of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Gunners remain in the market for an established No. 9 to lead the line next summer. Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah have been entirely convincing, prompting the London side to turn to Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has gone from strength to strength with Napoli recently. He powered the club to a historic Serie A triumph last season and signed a new contract in December last year. However, that hasn’t ended speculation regarding his future, with the 25-year-old largely expected to leave at the end of the season.

The Blues are hot on the trails of the Nigerian, but Arsenal are planning to usurp them in the race. Osimhen has appeared 18 times across competitions this season, registering eight goals and three assists.

Gunners make Albert Sambi Lokonga decision

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

Arsenal have decided to offload Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian midfielder is on loan at Luton Town and has done well in recent games. Sambi Lokonga has now appeared 11 times across competitions for the Bedfordshire club, including the last six Premier League games.

The 24-year-old recently expressed a desire to continue his stint at Emirates, but it appears that his efforts haven’t been enough to convince the Gunners. Arteta is looking to take the club back to the top and is seeking excellence in every area of the pitch.

The Spanish manager has apparently decided that Sambi Lokonga is not part of his plans.

Arsenal backed to target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been very impressive at the King Power Stadium recently.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Arsenal could move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the end of the season.

The English midfielder has earned rave reviews with Leicester City in the Championship this season, registering 10 goals and as many assists in 33 outings across competitions. He's backed to take the next step in his career this summer, and Jones reckons a move to the Emirates could be on the cards.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist added that the 25-year-old might not be a priority target for the Gunners.

"Dewsbury-Hall, a player that's creative, definitely somebody that I could see that would be on their radar. I know for a fact that as well as being open to signing a new striker, they also feel like they might need another wide player,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I think a creator like Dewsbury Hall who can be versatile and who can bring a spark to games.

"It's not very often these players become available. I don't think he'd be top of Arsenal's list to be honest, but he's certainly somebody that would fit what they're trying to do under Arteta.”

Dewsbury-Hall could be an option if Arteta decides to add more creativity to his squad at the end of the season.

