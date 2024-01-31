Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Victor Osimhen; club receive Martin Zubimendi boost, and more - January 31, 2024

Arsenal registered a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday (January 30) in the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka ensured that Mikel Arteta’s team remain in the title race.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their plans to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 31, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Ciro Venerato.

The Nigerian striker is wanted by multiple clubs in Europe following an impressive run with Napoli. The north London side are on the lookout for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and have their eyes on Osimhen.

On Rai2’s Domenica Sportiva programme, as cited by Caught Offside, Venerato added that the Gunners, as well as Chelsea, have established contact with the player’s camp.

“Already in November we had clarified the sale of Osimhen who can go away with a clause of up to 140 million (euros).

"PSG have been thinking about it for some time, Chelsea and Arsenal they are concretely on the player and in recent weeks they have had contact with his entourage. Real Madrid are always there, but they have never moved decisively,” said Venerato.

Osimhen powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions.

Gunners receive Martin Zubimendi boost

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi. According to journalist Dean Jones, the Spanish midfielder prefers a move to the Emirates over Manchester United.

Zubimendi has been in fine form for Real Sociedad this season, registering four goals and one assist in 31 appearances across competitions. He's apparently a priority target for the Gunners this year, as per The Express.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones also added that the north London side could move for Xavi Simons this year.

“I’ve even heard that Man Utd like Zubimendi. I'm not sure he would choose that over Arsenal, but they have a degree of interest in him.

"I wouldn't rule out a move to Arsenal for Xavi Simons because they need another creative player, and they have been looking for that. But I'd be surprised,” said Jones.

Simons has been in inspired form on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain this season, registering seven goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions.

Mikel Arteta rubbishes Barcelona links

Mikel Arteta has lashed out at rumours linking him to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are on the hunt for a new manager following Xavi’s decision to leave at the end of the season.

Recent reports from Spain have named the Arsenal manager as a potential candidate to take over at Camp Nou. However, speaking recently to the club website, Arteta said that the rumours are untrue.

“No (if he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season), that's totally fake news. What you read yesterday, I don't know where it's coming from. It's totally untrue.

"I'm really upset about it. I could not believe (the report). I don't know where it's coming from. It has no sources, nothing. I think we have to be very cautious when we talk about personal things,” said Arteta.

He continued:

"I’m in the right place. I'm with the right people. I feel really good about it. As I have said many times, I'm immersed in a beautiful journey with this football club, these players, the staff, our people, and there is still a lot to do."

The Spanish manager has invested a lot of time and money in the current squad and is close to salvation at the Emirates, so an exit appears unlikely.