Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres; Juventus ready to offer €20m for Thomas Partey, and more - February 10, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11) to face West Ham United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side are third after 23 games and coming off a 3-1 win over table toppers Liverpool last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, Juventus want to bring midfielder Thomas Partey to Turin this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 10, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has turned heads at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates, according to The Mirror.

The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 this year amid the continued struggles of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have been named as options for Arteta by multiple reports.

However, both players are likely to cost a fortune, while there’s already a lot of competition for their signatures. The situation has forced Arteta to consider alternatives, and the Spaniard has found his man in Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old has plundered 26 goals and set up 11 in 28 outings across competitions this season for Sporting. While the Swedish striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract, he could be a relatively easier target for the north London side this year.

Juventus ready to offer €20 million for Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is wanted at Turin.

Juventus are willing to pay €18-20 million for the services of Thomas Partey this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Ghanaian midfielder never really lived up to expectations since arriving at the Emirates from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Partey is an isolated figure at Arsenal and has played just five games in an injury ravaged season.

Three of those appearances have been at right-back, hinting that he might have reached the end of the line with the Gunners. The Bianconeri have had their eyes on the 30-year-old for a while and are planning to go for the kill this year.

Given his injury history and poor form, the north London side could have no qualms about letting him go.

Former player advises Gunners to sign Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Douglas Luiz would be a perfect fit at Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder has gone from strength to strength with Aston Villa in recent seasons and is a long-term target for the Gunners.

Arteta remains eager to add more quality to the middle of the park this year and has set his sights on Luiz. The 24-year-old has appeared 34 times across competitions this season for the Villans, registering seven goals and as many assists.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Collymore said that Luiz would complement Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in Arteta’s midfield.

“I think Douglas is a player that could end up moving on from Villa. I know that he has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the last few transfer windows, and I think he would suit them perfectly.

"He can hold onto the ball very well. He is calm. He doesn’t rush things and has fantastic ability on the ball,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I can see him fitting into a midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard seamlessly. He would be a perfect player for Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal come back in for him.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if that happened, and I wouldn’t begrudge him that move because he has been brilliant for Villa.”

Luiz’s contract with Villa runs till 2026, so the player is likely to cost a sizeable fee this summer.