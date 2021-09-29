Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition from Bayern Munich for Inter Milan star, English starlet hailed by club legend, and more - 28th September 2021

Arsenal have scored just five goals in the Premier League this season, the least among the top 10 in the table. Only four teams in the entire league have found the back of the net on fewer occasions than the Gunners.

Arsenal will face competition from Bayern Munich for an Inter Milan striker. A Gunners starlet has received high praise from a club legend.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 28, 2021.

Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich for Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport Witness via InterLive. The Gunners were eager to bring the Argentinean to the Emirates this summer, but couldn't convince Inter Milan to sell.

Mikel Arteta's attack has struggled to impress once again this season and the Spaniard is expected to return for Martinez next year.

The Argentinean has caught the eye with his recent exploits with the Nerazzurri, helping them to the Serie A title. Martinez has taken over the mantle at Inter Milan since Romelu Lukaku's departure this summer.

Arsenal are planning to bring the Argentinean to the Premier League, but their plans could be seriously affected by the entry of Bayern Munich in the race.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Bayern Munich are looking at Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski. Arsenal and Tottenham both made moves for Martinez in the summer. (InterLive) Bayern Munich are looking at Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski. Arsenal and Tottenham both made moves for Martinez in the summer. (InterLive)

The Bavarians are in the market for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who could be sold unless he signs a new deal. Bayern Munich have identified Martinez as the ideal candidate to fill his shoes.

Arsenal are hoping to replace Alexandre Lacazette with the Argentinean but could face severe competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid as well.

Bukayo Saka hailed by Gunners legend

Martin Keown has hailed Bukayo Saka

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has hailed Bukayo Saka as the future of the Gunners. The English starlet rose to the occasion in the north London derby on Sunday and helped his side to a 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Saka has been one of the shining stars of Mikel Arteta's team of late and Keown has been very impressed with his impact at the Emirates.

On Me Head Son @Danielfloyd1981 Martin Keown on Saka: "This young man was at the forefront of everything Arsenal did [yesterday]. He’s the future of the football club. It’s great to see the youngsters come through the academy & they’re doing it now." Martin Keown on Saka: "This young man was at the forefront of everything Arsenal did [yesterday]. He’s the future of the football club. It’s great to see the youngsters come through the academy & they’re doing it now."

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, as relayed by Metro, the former Arsenal player claimed Saka was central to everything good about the Gunners on Sunday.

"This young man [Saka] was at the forefront of everything they did – he’s the future of the club. It’s great to see the youngsters coming through the academy," said Keown.

Arsenal star enjoying life away from the Emirates

Lucas Torreira is happy to be at Fiorentina

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira, currently on loan at Fiorentina, has revealed that he is happy in Serie A.

"It has been a busy week with three games, but Fiorentina have many important players and Italiano always tries to involve everyone. For my part, I try to give my best with the help of my teammates and the atmosphere, who have welcomed me here really well: I want to be happy here, and make the fans happy," said Torreira.

The Uruguayan has endured a difficult time since the arrival of Mikel Arteta and moved to Italy this summer on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar