Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition from Bayern Munich for Serie A star; club receive setback in pursuit of English ace, and more - 14th November 2021

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League after 11 games. The Gunners have successfully turned their season around after starting their campaign with three defeats.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are facing competition from Bayern Munich for a Swedish star who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, The Gunners have received a blow in their pursuit of an English ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14th November 2021.

Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich for Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Gunners are hoping to sign the Swedish winger in January. However, the Juventus star already has a long list of suitors eager to secure his services. Apart from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the 21-year-old. The Bavarians have now entered the fray.

Kulusevski arrived in Turin last summer with a lot of promise, and enjoyed a decent debut campaign under Andrea Pirlo. However, the 21-year-old has struggled for game time since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri this season. Speculation is ripe about his future, and Arsenal are among many clubs ready to offer Kulusevski a fresh start.

The Gunners believe Kulusevski could be an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe. However, Bayern Munich are ready to pour cold water over Arsenal's plans.

The Bavarians are sweating on the future of Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. The Bundesliga giants want to offload Coman next year, and replace him with Kulusevski.

Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Raheem Sterling

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Raheem Sterling. According to Just Arsenal via Fichajes, Liverpool are planning a homecoming for their former player.

The Gunners want to bolster their attack by roping in the Englishman. However, Liverpool are plotting to spoil the party. The Englishman has appeared 307 times for Manchester City since joining them in 2015, and has scored 116 goals across competitions.

However, the 26-year-old has found himself out of favour at the Etihad this season. Sterling has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Jack Grealish, and is contemplating a move away from the club.

Liverpool are laying down succession plans for their frontline, and believe Sterling could be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's tactics. However, Arsenal do have an advantage over The Reds. Sterling might be sceptical about a return to Anfield, given the manner of his exit.

Mikel Arteta wants Raul de Tomas at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign Raul de Tomas.

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign Raul de Tomas, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attack next year. The Spaniard has now been included in Arteta's wish list of potential targets.

De Tomas has been in blistering form for Espanyol this season. The 27-year-old has registered seven goals from 12 games in the league. Arsenal believe De Tomas could adequately replace Alexandre Lacazette, who is expected to leave the club next year.

