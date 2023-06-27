Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition for Declan Rice; club have advantage in Romeo Lavia chase, and more - June 27, 2023

Arsenal are looking to upgrade their squad over the summer to help sustain their recent rise under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager helped his team finish second in the Premier League in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face competition from Manchester City for West Ham United manager Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side have an advantage in the chase for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories from June 27, 2023.

Arsenal face competition for Declan Rice

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war in the coming days.

Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Manchester City to secure the services of Declan Rice, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is the numero uno target for Arteta this summer, and the Gunners are pushing to get a deal across the line. The 24-year-old’s contract with West Ham United expires in just over a year, but he isn’t planning on an extension.

However, the Hammers have already rejected two offers from the Gunners, as they didn’t match their valuation of the player. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are planning a third bid for Rice this week.

“We heard a lot about an official Manchester City bid for Declan Rice, and it could still happen, but also Arsenal plan to submit a third proposal for the West Ham United captain this week,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The race remains open between Man City and Arsenal, waiting for the bids and also for West Ham position. Payment terms will also be important. West Ham want big money paid now and not in four or five instalments.”

Romano added that both the north London side and City remain in the race to sign the Englishman this summer.

“As I revealed a couple of days ago, contacts have taken place between City and Rice on the player side. Mikel Arteta has been trying his best to sign Rice for Arsenal, but City are still there as well. Nothing is decided yet, but we could have a crucial few days ahead,” wrote Romano.

Arteta could return for Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion if he misses out on Rice.

Gunners have advantage in Romeo Lavia pursuit

Romeo Lavia is likely to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal’s good relationship with Romeo Lavia’s agent could work to their advantage this summer, according to Gunners insider Teamnewsandtix.

The Belgian midfielder is available for a move this summer following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League. Arteta is looking to make wholesale changes to his midfield, and has the 19-year-old on his agenda.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Teamnewsandtix said that Chelsea also remain in the race for Lavia.

“To be honest, the way Arsenal and Arteta are doing things this window is all about relationships. So yeah, a good relationship with the agent will definitely help,” said Teamnewsandtix.

They continued:

"How far along it's hard to say. Chelsea have question marks over him, so they've not gone as strong, but I think once a bid gets accepted I think Chelsea may rear their head, but what Arsenal are trying to do is have such a good relationship that it doesn't really matter who's competing with them, and they're trying to do that with all of their signings. There's a clear method of going about things.”

Manchester City have a buyback option in Lavia’s contract, but it's not active this summer.

Jorginho unlikely to leave Emirates

Jorginho is not expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Jorginho is unlikely to leave the Emirates this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal in January this year and has done well. However, with Arteta planning to invest heavily on the squad this summer, the 30-year-old’s future has been thrown up in the air.

The Gunners are hot on the heels of Declan Rice, while they also have been linked with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The club are reportedly eager to offload Thomas Partey this summer, while Granit Xhaka already has one foot out of the Emirates. Maurizio Sarri is eager for a reunion with Jorginho at Lazio, but the player’s wage demands makes a move next to impossible.

The Italian midfielder is happy in north London and is not looking to leave. However, the Gunners will consider offers for the player, but he's generating very little attention this summer.

