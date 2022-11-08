Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face Newcastle United competition for Shakhtar Donetsk winger; former player heaps praise on Leicester City midfielder, and more - November 8, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday in the EFL Cup. Mikel Arteta's wards are coming off a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday (November 6).

Meanwhile, the Gunners face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of a Shakhtar Donetsk winger. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has spoken highly of a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 8, 2022:

Arsenal face Newcastle United competition for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk could ignite a bidding war next year.

Arsenal face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Ukrainian has caught the eye with Shakhtar Donetsk this season and is a target for the Gunners next year. The 21-year-old already has a long line of suitors, and the Magpies have now been added to the list.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



Mudryk's International team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko has given a glowing reference of the 21-year-old to his Arsenal bosses



Mudryk's International team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko has given a glowing reference of the 21-year-old to his Arsenal bosses

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that it would be tough for Newcastle to convince Mudryk to join them.

"For sure, they’re in there. It’s going to be very hard, I think, for Newcastle to persuade Mudryk to move to St. James’ Park. I’m sure Mudryk will be looking to join one of Europe’s elite clubs right now with the form that he’s shown for Shakhtar, especially in the Champions League this season," said O'Rourke.

He added:

“So, he’s not going to be short of takers, you’ve got the likes of Arsenal and other clubs in the Premier League as well as clubs across Europe who I’m sure are interested in Mudryk.”

Mudryk has registered seven goals from 13 appearances for the Ukrainian side this season.

Jermain Defoe heaps praise on Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Jermain Defoe has spoken highly of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder has been consistently good for Leicester City over the past few seasons but is in the final year of his contract. He looks set to leave the King Power stadium next year, and Arsenal are plotting to secure his services.

Speaking recently, Defoe said Tielemans will get better with better players around him.

"Technically he is so good, players like that, when you have better players around you, it makes you better. He’s just a top player. It’s the Scholey one - Scholes and Beckham used to do it. It’s so difficult, he makes it look so easy to hit it the first time and keep it down," said Defoe.

Defoe went on to add that Leicester should tie him down to a new deal.

"He’s in the strongest position ever (regarding who he may sign for). How he is performing now, then Leicester need to try to get him signed. But it will be a pick of any club he wants in the summer. There is no pressure on him and see what happens in the summer," said Defoe.

Tielemans has three goals from 15 games this season.

Brazil boss opens up on Gabriel Martinelli inclusion in World Cup squad

Gabriel Martinelli has caught the eye at the Emirates this season.

Brazil manager Tite has spoken about his decision to include Gabriel Martinelli in the final 26-man squad for the Selecao. The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, and his efforts have now been rewarded.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World Cup

Speaking to the press, Tite named Martinelli as one of the top players at the Emirates.

"We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He’s good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he’s been keeping a good level," said Tite.

Martinelli has appeared 18 times for the Gunners across competitions this season, scoring five goals.

