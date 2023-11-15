Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face Ousmane Diomande competition, Mikel Arteta eyeing Kalvin Phillips, and more - November 15, 2023

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 12 games this season, tied on points with second-placed Liverpool and a point behind leaders Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's team have won eight, drawn three and lost just once in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will face competition from Newcastle United for the services of Ousmane Diomande. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta is interested in Kalvin Phillips.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from November 15, 2023.

Arsenal face Ousmane Diomande competition

Ousmane Diomande could be on the move in January

Arsenal will have to battle Newcastle United for the signature of Ousmane Diomande, according to The Sun. The Gunners have had their eyes on the Ivorian defender for a while as they look to add more steel to their backline.

The 19-year-old is a first-team regular for Sporting at the moment and his efforts have turned heads in the Premier League. Diomande has appeared 16 times across competitions this season for the Portuguese club, registering four clean sheets and just two defeats.

The north London side have targeted talented young footballers under Arteta and the Ivorian certainly matches that criteria. However, the player has a £70m release clause in his contract with Sporting, so pricing him away will be a costly affair.

Arsenal will also have to ward off competition from the Magpies, who reportedly want the 19-year-old in January.

Mikel Arteta eyeing move for Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has admirers at the Emirates

Arteta is planning to bring Kalvin Phillips to Arsenal, according to TEAMTALK. The English midfielder joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer but has failed to break into the starting XI. He has appeared eight times across competitions this season but his only start has been in the EFL Cup defeat against Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old could be allowed to leave in the winter and the Gunners are interested. The north London side are on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder in January, amid the uncertainties surrounding Thomas Partey's future.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injuries this season and is also wanted at Juventus. Arsenal want to sign his replacement in the winter and Arteta is pushing for Phillips. The Englishman could be a cost-effective option for the Gunners to consider.

Aaron Ramsdale treatment at Emirates slammed by his father

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates is up in the air

Aaron Ramsdale's father Nick has criticized Arsenal for their lack of communication with the player. The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

Ramsdale has appeared seven times across competitions for the north London side and is now their No. 2.

However, speaking to The Highbury Corner podcast, Ramsdale senior said that his son hasn't been informed why he lost his place in the team.

"Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time, and it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying, ‘You need to keep smiling.’ It’s possibly the way it’s been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why," said Nick Ramsdale.

He continued:

"Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league. Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.”

The 25-year-old signed a new deal with the Gunners this summer but is now being heavily linked with an exit in January.