Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identified 3 Jurrian Timber replacements; Nicolas Pepe not close to Besiktas, and more - September 6, 2023

Arsenal entered the international break with a fabulous 3-1 comeback win over Manchester United last weekend. Mikel Arteta's team next face Everton at Goodison Park on September 17 in the Premier League after the international break.

Meanwhile, the Gunners had identified three replacements for injured new defender Jurrien Timber. Elsewhere, attacker Nicolas Pepe hasn't agreed to a move to Besiktas yet.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 6, 2023:

Arsenal identified 3 Jurrien Timber replacements

Jurrien Timber picked up an injury on his debut at the Emirates.

Arsenal considered Alexander Bah, Marc Guehi and Victor Nelsson as possible replacements for Jurrien Timber, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch defender arrived at the Emirates from Ajax this summer but picked up an ACL injury in the first game of the season. Arteta was expected to sign a defender before the end of the summer to address the situation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Arteta decided against a move, as he believes there's enough cover in the squad.

"Arsenal decided against buying cover for the injured Jurrien Timber. Bringing in another defender was always only going to happen if the right fit became available.

"Timber was used as a left-back against Nottingham Forest, and Arsenal have Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu (who, like Timber, can play on both sides) and even Jakub Kiwior," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"And there is depth on the right because Thomas Partey and Ben White can both play right-back. That’s why I think Arteta is content with his defensive options even though Timber is out for several months.

"A lot of these players, Timber included, are extremely versatile and can play in two, or even three, different positions. So there was just no need for Arsenal to panic buy."

Jacobs added that none of the three linked players were realistic options for the north London side.

“The likes of Benfica’s Alexander Bah, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson were all linked, but there was never a great deal of substance.

"Bah is a right-back, and Nelsson and Guehi (are) centre-backs, with the latter under contract until 2026 and not a player Palace wanted to lose. He would be the type of signing who would expect regular minutes," wrote Jacobs.

Timber is expected to miss a chunk of the season and is unlikely to return to action this year.

Nicolas Pepe not close to Besiktas

Nicolas Pepe is a peripheral figure at the Emirates.

Nicolas Pepe hasn't agreed a move to Besiktas, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are desperate to offload the Ivorian forward, as he's no longer part of plans for Arteta. Recent reports claimed that the 28-year-old agreed to join the Turkish club this week.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano squashed those rumours but admitted that Besiktas remain interested in the player.

"Despite reports that a move for Nicolas Pepe to Besiktas is back on.I don’t have this information, as things stand. We will see what happens with Besiktas as interest is there since long time, but I’m not aware of done deal.

"Arsenal hope to find any solution for him, as he’s 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project," wrote Romano.

The transfer market in Turkey is open till September 15.

Gunners backed to fight for the league

Super agent Jon Smith reckons Arsenal will be in the Premier League title race this season. The Gunners narrowly missed out on the league last campaign - finishing five points behind champions Manchester City - but have bolstered their squad over the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Smith said that Arteta's team aren't flawless but backed them to fight Manchester City for the league again.

"Arsenal are still not yet the finished, confident article. They still don’t like it if you put it up them, if you run at them, if you hustle them, but their ball-playing abilities are fantastic.

"I think they’re going to be there or thereabouts. For me, it’s them or Man City who are going to challenge this year. I think Mikel Arteta has done a remarkable job. The whole club is a smiley place to be!" said Smith.

The north London side are unbeaten in four league games this season, winning three.