Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Mikel Arteta replacement, club step up pursuit of £34m La Liga ace, and more - 24th August 2021

Arsenal will have to regroup quickly after their demoralizing home defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. The Gunners face West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, before heading to the Etihad to face high-flying Manchester City on Saturday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has little room for error at the moment; his side have posted back-to-back league defeats and are yet to score a goal this season. Arsenal are already contemplating sacking the Spaniard and have reportedly identified his replacement.

The Gunners have also stepped up their efforts to secure the services of a La Liga star, while they are willing to let a current player leave for the right price.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 24 August 2021.

Arsenal identify Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta replacement

Arsenal have identified former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Mikel Arteta, according to The Express via The Telegraph.

The Gunners have barely made any progress under the Spaniard, whose position is growing increasingly precarious. Despite spending an astronomical sum on transfers this summer, Arsenal have made their worst start to a season in 118 years.

Arteta is beginning to feel the heat, and things could get worse following Arsenal’s visit to Manchester City. The Gunners hierarchy are reportedly willing to give Arteta time until the international break in October to turn things around. If results do not improve by then, the London side will turn to Conte to steady the ship.

The Italian won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his time with Chelsea. He also lifted the Serie A title last season while in charge of Inter Milan. Conte parted ways with the Nerazzurri after the end of last season and he is currently available.

Gunners accelerate plans to secure £34m La Liga ace

Arsenal remain interested in a move for Kieran Trippier

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Kieran Trippier, according to The Sun. Mikel Arteta has been tracking the English full-back for some time and is keen to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

However, Atletico Madrid have not budged from their £34m valuation of Trippier. Having already spent around £128m on new players so far, Arsenal may not have the funds to meet the La Liga giants’ asking price.

Crystal Palace ready to pay £10m for Arsenal star

Crystal Palace are interested in Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace are ready to pay £10m for Eddie Nketiah, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The 22-year-old is among the players Arsenal are willing to offload this summer. However, the Gunners currently value the Englishman at £20m.

Nketiah is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but that is not expected to stop his move away from the Emirates.

🔴 Crystal Palace ready to pay ~£10m for Eddie Nketiah #CPFC

🔴 A German club have same valuation (2 approaches rejected)

🔴 Arsenal want ~£20m

🔴 Brighton pursued during White deal but #AFC wanted new contract, which 22yo turned down #BHAFC@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/PqwHz80AGZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2021

The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, who are open to sending him out on loan if he pens an extension. However, Nketiah has refused to do so, forcing the Gunners to put him up for sale.

