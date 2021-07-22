Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify James Maddison alternative, club set to miss out on Serie A star, and more - 22nd July 2021

Arsenal is planning to revamp their squad over the summer in a bid to reassert their influence in the Premier League. The Gunners ended the 2020-21 season eighth in the league table and failed to impress in the domestic cups as well.

Mikel Arteta did guide his team to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, but his side was knocked out of the tournament by eventual champions Villarreal.

Arsenal is determined to play their best football in the upcoming campaign and is ready to ring in the changes accordingly. The Gunners are eager to bolster their midfield, while Arteta also wants more steel in his backline.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from July 22, 2021.

Arsenal identify James Maddison alternative

Renato Sanches

Arsenal has identified Renato Sanches as an alternative to James Maddison, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mail. The Gunners have earmarked the Englishman as the answer to their lack of creativity.

However, with Leicester City proving to be a tough nut to crack, Mikel Arteta is considering other targets. The Spaniard has set his eyes on Sanches, who has turned over a new leaf since leaving Bayern Munich to join Lille.

The Portuguese also caught the eye in the colors of his country at Euro 2020.

Renato Sanches is another target if Maddison proves out of reach. #Arsenal have a strong relationship with French champions Lille having signed Nicolas Pepe & Gabriel from them in the last two summer windows, & the cash crisis in French football means they are open to selling. pic.twitter.com/Yei8UAzgbb — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 20, 2021

Arsenal is eager to add more quality to their midfield after completing the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga. Arteta wants the Gunners to secure the services of Sanches if they fail to land Maddison.

The Premier League side share a cordial relationship with the Ligue 1 side, so there should not be too many complications regarding a transfer.

However, Arsenal is expected to face competition for the 23-year-old’s signature, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham all interested in the Portuguese.

Gunners set to miss out on Serie A star

Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal is set to miss out on Manuel Locatelli, according to Caught Offside via Football Italia. The Gunners are willing to pay €45 million to secure the Italian’s services.

However, Locatelli has his heart set on a move to Juventus, and Sassuolo is going out of their way to ensure their player secures his dream move.

Arsenal dealt further Manuel Locatelli blow as Sassuolo reveal Juventus loan termshttps://t.co/4RBHZh1htB pic.twitter.com/NzJgLvrCnj — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 22, 2021

The Bianconeri have failed to match Arsenal’s offer for the Italian, with the Gunners ready to pay much of the transfer fee upfront. Juventus are only proposing an initial €10 million loan deal with an obligation to buy for approximately €25 million.

The Serie A giants have also included another €10 million in bonuses, and Sassuolo looks set to accept their offer.

Arsenal monitoring Bundesliga defender

Evan N’Dicka

Arsenal is interested in Evan N’Dicka and could move for the French central defender in the near future, according to Sport Witness. The Gunners are well-stocked at the back and are close to completing a move for Ben White.

As such, Mikel Arteta might not have an immediate need for another central defender in his squad.

Arsenal has been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt man for some time, and N’Dicka could leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

The 21-year-old wants a move to England, and with two years left on his current contract, Frankfurt are willing to let him leave for €30 million.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar