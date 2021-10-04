Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Ligue 1 star as Alexandre Lacazette replacement, club keeping a close eye on Portuguese ace, and more - 4th October 2021

Arsenal head into the international break in 11th place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners have won three and lost three of their seven games so far, scoring five goals and conceding 10. Mikel Arteta's side, however, are just six points off Chelsea at the top of the table.

Arsenal have identified a Canadian attacker who plays for Lille as the ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on a Portuguese star who plays for Valencia.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from October 4, 2021.

Arsenal identify Jonathan David as Alexandre Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have identified Jonathan David as a replacement for the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal have identified Jonathan David as a replacement for the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Frenchman is currently in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and there has been no talk of an extension so far.

Mikel Arteta remains keen to bolster his faltering frontline and has identified the Lille star as a perfect fit for his tactics.

David has lit up Ligue 1 with his goalscoring antics in recent times. The 21-year-old has already registered six goals in nine appearances in the league. His performances for Lille have forced the Gunners to sit up and take notice.

Arteta has been impressed with what he has seen so far and is already plotting a move next year. The Canadian has 19 goals from 60 games for Lille so far.

Arsenal have a cordial relationship with the Ligue 1 side, having bought Nicolas Pepe in 2019. As such, a move for the Canadian should not pose a problem.

However, Pepe has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League since joining. The Gunners will be hoping David can fare better.

Gunners keeping a close eye on Goncalo Guedes

Arsenal are interested in Goncalo Guedes

Arsenal are interested in Goncalo Guedes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Valencia star's future hangs in the balance owing to the club's financial woes.

The La Liga side might be forced to offload their Portuguese ace to raise funds to address their issues. The Gunners are among the clubs plotting to make the most of the situation.

Guedes has been excellent for Valencia since the turn of the year. Arsenal are particularly enticed by his ability to play as a wide attacker or as a wing-back. However, the Gunners will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for his services.

Arsenal star praised by Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell is full of praise for Aaron Ramsdale

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell is full of praise for Aaron Ramsdale. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell also pointed out that Ramsdale had silenced his critics.

"There was a pre-conceived idea that he was not good enough for Arsenal, but let me tell you, that young man has impressed me as much as anyone they’ve signed. I think he’s been incredible.

"Not just his saves and his distribution but the way he commands his box. He is not afraid to give his defenders a rollicking. That is really important. I never saw [Bernd] Leno do it. You can see that he has a feeling for the football club," said Campbell.

