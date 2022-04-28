Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate contact with Manchester City striker; club urged to sign former Chelsea man, and more - 27 April 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League after 33 games. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards are two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with five games left to play.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated contact with a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has urged the north London side to sign a former Chelsea player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th April 2022:

Arsenal initiate contact with Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus regarding a possible move this summer, according to Goal. The Brazilian striker has struggled for chances under manager Pep Guardiola and is tipped to leave for greener pastures this summer. The Gunnersre planning to take him to the Emirates.

Jesus has failed to convince Guardiola, who is preparing to welcome Erling Haaland to the club this summer. The Brazilian is eager to secure regular football to cement a place in his national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Gunners are ready to offer him an escape route from the Etihad.

Manager Mikel Arteta is planning to refurbish his attack this summer, with a new striker one of his priorities. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offloaded this January, while Alexandre Lacazette is also likely to leave in the summer. The Spaniard has his eyes on Jesus and wants to take him to the Emirates ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have already held talks with the player's agent Paulo Pitombeira to facilitate a move this summer. However, the two parties are yet to have a conversation regarding the player's salary. The Brazilian is in the final 18 months of his contract with City. The Gunners are hoping to use Pitombeira as an intermediary in talks with the Cityzens.

Despite his situation, Jesus will not force his way out of the Etihad. The Brazilian could also make a U-turn and sign a new deal with City. He has started 17 of 24 Premier League games this season as City seek a fourth league title in five years.

Noel Whelan urges Gunners to sign Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham. The Englishman left Chelsea for AS Roma last summer and has hit the ground running, scoring 24 goals in 46 games. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Abraham, saying:

"I think Tammy Abraham is an incredible player. When he was at Chelsea, I was screaming out for a team to go out and get him. He chose to go to Roma, and he’s been a success there as well. He’s still young, and he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him. I’m sure it won’t just be Arsenal looking at him, that’s for sure."

He continued:

“He leads the line so well. Good in the air, good on the floor, and a real poacher’s instinct. They’re going to need to go out and get two or three forward players this summer at Arsenal, but he’s someone who will definitely complement them – there’s no doubt about that."

Kevin Campbell criticises fan reaction to Alexandre Lacazette interview

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has defended Alexandre Lacazette after his recent comments about his future. The Frenchman revealed in an interview that he was in talks with clubs ahead of a Bosman move this summer, prompting criticism from Gunners fans.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that Lacazette hasn't done anything wrong.

"What he said got highlighted. I am not worried about that, though, because the club haven’t committed to him. He knows he has to sort himself out. I have no problem with that. Arsenal fans who say he shouldn’t play for the club again… What a load of nonsense. It makes no sense to me," said Campbell.

He continued:

“We are in a position now where the club haven’t committed to him, and he needs to sort himself out. He only has a few months left on his contract. Look, if he is fit he should play. Lacazette has not been a problem all season. He is telling the truth at the end of the day. If people can’t handle the truth, don’t read it. Lacazette is talking to clubs; what is wrong with that? If the club wanted him they would have signed him up ages ago."

