Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate Victor Osimhem contact; Takehiro Tomiyasu set to sign new deal, and more - February 6, 2024

Arsenal got their Premier League title challenge back on track with an impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). Mikel Arteta’s side next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated contact with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s camp regarding a possible move this summer. Elsewhere, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to sign a new deal with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 6, 2024:

Arsenal initiate Victor Osimhem contact

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have established contact with Victor Osimhen’s entourage in a bid to move ahead of the competition for the player’s services, according to The Mirror.

The north London side are planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on the Nigerian. Osimhen has been outstanding for Napoli in recent seasons and is expected to leave Naples at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea also have their eyes on the 25-year-old, who is one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now. However, the Gunners are plotting to beat their local rivals in the race and have already sprung into action to get their man.

Osimhen signed a new deal with the Serie A champions in December and is likely to cost upwards of £100 million, though.

Takehiro Tomiyasu set to sign new deal

Takehiro Tomiyasu is likely to stay at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to commit his future at the Emirates, according to The Evening Standard.

The Japanese defender has been a vital member of the squad under Arteta and has carried out multiple roles at the back this season. Tomiyasu’s contract with the Gunners expires in less than 18 months, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

The north London side are eager for him to stay and have been locked in talks for an extension. Negotiations have proceeded smoothly, and a breakthrough is in sight. The 25-year-old is ready to sign a new deal with Arsenal and continue his stay.

Jorginho thanks fans for their support

Jorginho enjoyed a flawless outing at the Emirates on Sunday.

Jorginho has thanked Arsenal fans for their continued support. The Italian midfielder started his first game for the Gunners this year against Liverpool last weekend and was the best player on the pitch.

The Italian’s contract with the north London side expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. After the game on Sunday, the 32-year-old said that Arsenal deserved all three points against the league leaders.

“It was a special day. The supporters, they were behind us, and we could feel it and it was just an amazing, amazing football match and an amazing day for us.

"It was really hard work, if we didn’t do that - we couldn’t win for sure. We knew we had to push the limit to beat them because they are a great team, and that’s what we did, and I think we deserved the win,” said Jorginho.

The Italian added that the players are ready to push themselves to the limit to please fans.

“They’ve been there for us for a long time now, and all we try to do is to give it back, and we push ourselves to the limit, and we try, try to make them happy the way they support us, because they deserve it, and today everyone was happy,” said Jorginho.

He continued:

“We should enjoy this moment as well. We need to think about the next one, but, at the moment, we need to enjoy this moment because that’s how it is I think, you focus on the next one the day from tomorrow.”

Jorginho has been in and out of the first team since arriving from Chelsea in 2023.