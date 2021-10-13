Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Ajax defender; club plotting Bosman move for Ligue 1 midfielder, and more - 12th October 2021

Arsenal have overcome their initial struggles this season, and are making steady progress in the Premier League. The Gunners are undefeated in their last four games in the league after losing their first three.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal are interested in a Moroccan right-back who plays for Ajax. Elsewhere, the Gunners are plotting a move for a French defensive midfielder who plays for Marseille.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th October 2021

Arsenal interested in Noussair Mazraoui

Arsenal are interested in Noussair Mazraoui,

Arsenal are interested in Noussair Mazraoui, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Moroccan right-back has been earning rave reviews with his recent performances for Ajax. Mazraoui has registered four goals and three assists from 11 games across competitions for the Dutch giants this season. His recent exploits have alerted the Gunners, who are interested in bringing the Moroccan to the Emirates.

Arsenal have already signed Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer to bolster their right-back position. However, Hector Bellerin left for Real Betis on loan, and the Spaniard doesn't seem to have a future at the Emirates. The Gunners do have the likes of Cedric Soares, Callum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to cover in that position, but none of them inspire confidence in that role.

Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira Noussair #Mazraoui has chosen Mino #Raiola as new agent. The contract of the right fullback with #Ajax currently expires in June 2022 and he could leave as a free agent next summer. #transfers Noussair #Mazraoui has chosen Mino #Raiola as new agent. The contract of the right fullback with #Ajax currently expires in June 2022 and he could leave as a free agent next summer. #transfers

Therefore, Arsenal are looking to add more depth to their roster by bringing in Mazraoui. The Moroccan's current deal with Ajax expires next summer, and it appears unlikely he will sign an extension with the Dutch side. The 23-year-old has his entire career ahead of him, and also fits the profile of players targeted by Mikel Arteta of late.

Gunners plotting Bosman move for Boubacar Kamara

Arsenal are planning to sign Boubacar Kamara for free next summer.

Arsenal are planning to sign Boubacar Kamara for free next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman's current deal with Marseille expires next summer, but there has been no talk of a renewal yet. The Gunners are monitoring the situation with great interest, and could dive for the player when he becomes a free agent next year.

Arsenal have invested a fortune in signings this summer, but are ready to make more additions next year. However, the Gunners only want players who fit their specific requirements.

The London side want to shore up their midfield despite signing Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, and Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Kamara. The player is also wanted by a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona, so securing his services may not be easy for Arsenal.

Newcastle United interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United have added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their wish list.

Newcastle United have been linked with quite a few heavyweight attackers since their massive takeover. The latest to join their wish list is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Magpies are interested in the Gabon international, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Arsenal captain endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign, but looks likely to regain his best form in the current campaign.

Aubameyang has already registered five goals and one assist from seven appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season. However, Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on Aubameyang next summer, as his current deal expires only a year later.

Edited by Bhargav