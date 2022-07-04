Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not interested in Bayern Munich forward; Gabriel Jesus backed to succeed at Emirates, and more - July 4, 2022

Arsenal's preparations for the new season are currently on schedule. Manager Mikel Arteta has added Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to his squad so far.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not interested in a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Jesus to succeed at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 4, 2022:

Arsenal not interested in Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is not on Arteta's wishlist this summer.

Arsenal are not looking to sign Serge Gnabry this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The German forward is in the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians want him to stay, but he's yet to commit himself to the club.

It was previously reported that Gnabry's situation has alerted the Gunners, who are looking to bring their former player home. Arteta has plans to upgrade his attack this summer. He has already roped in Gabriel Jesus, as confirmed by the club on Monday.

The Spanish manager wants a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who is likely to leave this summer. Gnarby's name has emerged among the potential targets. The 26-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2018. He has 63 goals from 171 appearances and would be a massive upgrade on Pepe.

The Gunners are not interested in his signature at the moment. The north London side are focused on alternate targets and do not have the German on their wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano



Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side. Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand - Arsenal are now focused on different targets.Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side. Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand - Arsenal are now focused on different targets. ⚪️🔴 #AFCGnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side. https://t.co/TYSVCjsB4D

However, should the player continue to stall an extension, the Bavarians could be forced to offload him this summer. The Gunners might reignite their interest in the player should he become available.

Paddy Kenny backs Gabriel Jesus to succeed at Emirates

Gabriel Jesus is all set to move to the Emirates this summer.

Paddy Kenny has backed Gabriel Jesus to hit a higher level at the Emirates. Arsenal confirmed the Brazilian striker’s arrival from Manchester City on Monday. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no longer at the club, the 25-year-old will lead the line for the north London side next season.

Arsenal



Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus On Cloud No. 9Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus ⛅️ On Cloud No. 9🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/kPgOx9uVZd

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny has predicted Jesus to score a lot of goals for the Gunners.

“I really do think he can go to that next level. He’s a great age, and I think he has something like one goal in every three games for Man City. He has never been the main striker at Man City either," said Kenny.

He added:

“Arsenal create a lot of chances so, for me, if Arsenal create the same amount of chances as they did last season, with that man up front, he will score a lot of goals. I think he will be the man.”

Gunners frontrunners for Youri Tielemans, says Ben Jacobs

Youri Tielemans could leave Leicester City this summer.

Arsenal could sign Youri Tielemans if they want, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Leicester City are willing to let the midfielder, whose contract expires next summer, leave this year. The Belgian midfielder is a target for Arteta, but a move has not yet materialised.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs revealed that the Gunners are the only club in the race for Tielemans.

“I think, with Tielemans, Arsenal don’t have competition so much as a decision to make because if Arsenal want Tielemans, they will get Tielemans. It’s as simple as that. It’s Arsenal’s decision rather than other suitors or Tielemans that have delayed or cooled this particular transfer," said Jacobs.

