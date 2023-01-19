Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Chelsea forward; club offered chance to sign Leandro Trossard, and more - January 19, 2023

Arsenal are looking to upgrade their squad this month. Mikel Arteta has taken his team atop the league after 18 games and will next face Manchester United on Sunday (January 22).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Chelsea forward. Elsewhere, the north London side have been offered a chance to sign Leandro Trossard, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 19, 2023:

Arsenal interested in Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are interested in Raheem Sterling, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Englishman joined Chelsea last summer from Manchester City but has failed to find his footing at Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Blues this season, registering six goals and three assists.

However, the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix this month is likely to push him down the pecking order. The Gunners are planning to offer him an escape route from Stamford Bridge to reinvigorate his career.

Arteta remains keen to add more quality to his attack, and Sterling could be a natural fit in the Spaniard's system.

Gunners offered chance to sign Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have been handed the opportunity to secure the signature of Leandro Trossard, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian forward is unsettled at Brighton & Hove Albion and he has been offered to the Gunners by his agents. Arteta remains in the market for a new attacker after losing to Chelsea in the race for Mudryk.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. His contract expires at the end of the season, and the Belgian could be available on a cut-price deal this month. Tottenham Hotspur have had their £12 million verbal offer knocked back, and the Seagulls are likely to demand at least £25 million for his signature.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano added that Trossard has been offered to multiple clubs at the moment.

"From what I’m told, he’s been offered to Arsenal in the last few days after the situation with Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton. Of course, his agents are speaking to many clubs, and so this is why there are some opportunities," said Romano.

The Belgian has appeared 17 times across competitions for Brighton this season, amassing seven goals and three assists.

Arsenal interested in Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners are planning to add more bite to their attack this month. Arteta has his team firing on all cylinders but wants more reinforcements as he aims to win the Premier League.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the north London side have moved on from Mudryk and are now targeting Diaby.

"Arsenal would love to strengthen in this area, having missed out on Mudryk, but I don’t think we’ll see them panic. They’ve enquired about Moussa Diaby at Bayer Leverkusen, that’s a target they explored as well during the summer," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"Still, it’s January and it’s more of a sellers’ market – the evaluation they’ve put on Diaby isn’t realistic, but they’re doing that in order to scare off suitors. It’s no coincidence that we’re also seeing Raphinha, a player Arsenal bid for in the summer, also being quoted at around €100m, the same sort of price as Mudryk."

Jacobs said that Bayer Leverkusen are demanding an exorbitant fee as they do not want to let Diaby go this month.

“I can understand the frustration from Arsenal fans, because the true value of Diaby probably isn’t much above €70m, or £60m, and that was the case over the summer, when Leverkusen might’ve entertained an offer of around £45m plus add-ons, but the asking price has now shot up because they don’t want to lose the player in the middle of the season, and now quite late in the window," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"And because Diaby doesn’t have a release clause, they have the power to set an asking price that essentially means ‘not for sale’ without explicitly saying that he’s not for sale, so that means Arsenal would have to pay that price and know they’re paying beyond market value, and that’s not Arsenal’s way. It wouldn’t make sense for them to over-pay for Diaby or Raphinha, having not done so for Mudryk, because that would reflect, to some extent, panic."

Diaby has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, registering eight goals and four assists.

