Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Everton star; club willing to offer €30 million for Juventus ace, and more - 9th December 2021

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners have dropped to seventh in the league table after three defeats in their last four games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Brazilian attacker who plays for Everton. Elsewhere, The Gunners are willing to offer €30 million for a Juventus ace. On that note, here is a look at the top Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th December 2021.

Arsenal interested in Richarlison

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Richarlison, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners are working behind the scenes to bolster their attack next year. Manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Richarlison, and wants the Brazilian at the Emirates.

Richarlison has developed into a superb forward since joining Everton in 2018. The Brazilian has registered 45 goals and 11 assists in 129 appearances across competition for The Toffees. Arsenal are intrigued by his qualities, and believe he could be an ideal fit for Arteta's tactics.

The Gunners are tipped to sign a new striker next year. Alexandre Lacazette is almost certain to leave the club, while The Gunners are least impressed with the recent form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta wants to bring in Richarlison to form a fast-paced attack alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, prising Richarlison away from Everton will not be easy. The Brazilian is expected to cost a fortune, as he is a man in demand. Arsenal could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the services of Richarlison.

Gunners willing to offer €30 million for Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via La Repubblica.

The Gunners are planning to add a new winger to their roster next year. Mikel Arteta has identified Kulusevski as an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe. The Swede has struggled this season since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, and could be allowed to leave.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC La Repubblica report #Arsenal would be ready to buy Dejan Kulusevski in January. They are ready to offer €30m plus €5m in bonuses. Juventus want €40m without bonuses. There is a distance between the clubs, but the feeling is that it's not an unbridgeable distance. La Repubblica report #Arsenal would be ready to buy Dejan Kulusevski in January. They are ready to offer €30m plus €5m in bonuses. Juventus want €40m without bonuses. There is a distance between the clubs, but the feeling is that it's not an unbridgeable distance. https://t.co/EYE8xg1y1d

Arsenal are willing to offer €30 million for the 21-year-old. However, the Bianconeri value the Sweded at €40 million. As such, both clubs are expected to sit down for talks to help see a deal through.

Newcastle United interested in Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Mohamed Elneny.

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Mohamed Elneny, according to The Daily Mail. The Egyptian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season. His current contract with The Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season.

Arsenal have no intentions of tying the 29-year-old to a new deal. Newcastle United are planning to add Elneny to their roster in January. The Egyptian could be available for a nominal fee.

