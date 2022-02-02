Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Hoffenheim star; AS Roma planning summer move for Granit Xhaka, and more - 2 February 2022

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League after 21 games, but are only two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, and have a game in hand. Manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to secure a top-four finish this season as the Gunners seek a return to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Hoffenheim star. Elsewhere, AS Roma are planning a summer move for the Londoners' midfielder Granit Xhaka. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd February 2022:

Arsenal interested in Florian Grillitsch

Arsenal are interested in Florian Grillitsch.

Arsenal are interested in Florian Grillitsch, according to The Hard Tackle via Kicker. The Austrian midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Hoffenheim, and the Gunners are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Grillitsch joined Die Kraichgauer, on a free transfer five years ago, from Werder Bremen. He has since become a key figure in their starting lineup. The 26-year-old has played nearly 150 games, so the Gunners are monitoring him with interest.

The Premier League giants cleared a lot of deadwood from their squad last month as they prepare for an eventful summer. Although Arteta is expected to invest heavily in attack, the Spaniard also desires a new midfielder. The interest in Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz this month hinted that a defensive midfielder could be on his wishlist in the summer.

Get German Football News @GGFN_ Arsenal, Newcastle United & Napoli among clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (26), according to Kicker - current deal expires in the summer, an extension unlikely. bit.ly/341pNmJ Arsenal, Newcastle United & Napoli among clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (26), according to Kicker - current deal expires in the summer, an extension unlikely. bit.ly/341pNmJ

Arsenal are looking for the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in the centre of the park. Arteta invested in Albert Sambi Lokonga last summer, but the youngster is far from a finished product. So the chance to secure the services of an established star like Grillitsch might be too alluring to turn down.

However, the Gunners won't have a free run at the Austrian, as Newcastle United are also interested in the 26-year-old. The Magpies invested in Bruno Guimaraes in January, but desire a player of Grillitsch's ilk. They could provide stiff competition to the North London side for the services of the Hoffenheim star. Moreover, AS Roma, Lazio and Napoli are also reportedly in the fray.

AS Roma planning summer move for Granit Xhaka

AS Roma are planning to return for Granit Xhaka this summer.

AS Roma are planning to return for Granit Xhaka this summer, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A giants secured Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season in January. They are expected to return to the negotiating table for the English midfielder this summer. Roma have their eyes on Swiss midfielder Xhaka as well, having failed to sign him last year, as they eye a double deal at the end of the season.

RomaPress @ASRomaPress Roma could bring in Xhaka in June as part of Maitland-Niles deal romapress.net/roma-could-bri… Roma could bring in Xhaka in June as part of Maitland-Niles deal romapress.net/roma-could-bri…

The Gunners are likely to demand €20 million for Xhaka, while Maitland-Niles is expected to cost €10 million. Roma are hoping to secure a discount on the entire package. With neither player part of Mikel Arteta's plans, the London side could cash in on them in the summer.

Lyon eyeing Bosman move for Alexandre Lacazette

Lyon are planning a Bosman move for Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Lyon are planning a Bosman move for their former player Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Equipe. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current deal with Arsenal. The London side have shown no inclination to extend his stay at the Emirates. So a move back to his alma mater could entice the 30-year-old.

Lacazette rose through the ranks at Lyon, spending seven seasons at the Parc Olympic Lyonnais. He registered 129 goals and 43 assists in 275 games for Les Gones.

The Frenchman has continued that trend at the Emirates, scoring 70 goals and setting up 32 more from nearly 200 appearances. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining Barcelona (official confirmation pending), the 30-year-old Lacazette is expected to play a pivotal role in his final few months with the club.

Edited by Bhargav