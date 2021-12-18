Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Juventus midfielder; club receive blow in pursuit of Ligue 1 star, and more - 18th December 2021

Arsenal are preparing to visit Elland Road on Saturday to face Leeds United in the Premier League. The Gunners are coming off a 2-0 midweek win over West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a blow in their pursuit of an Olympique Lyon midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th December 2021.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Arthur Melo, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Gunners are planning for additions to their midfield in January. The north London side are looking at multiple targets to suit their requirements. The Juventus star has now popped up on their radar.

Arthur joined Juventus from Barcelona in a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic. It's safe to say the move failed to click for all parties. The Brazilian has struggled in Turin, and has dropped further down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri are ready to cut ties with him in January, which has alerted Arsenal. Despite his struggles with the Serie A side, Arthur is highly rated by the Gunners. The London side are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Elneny, who is tipped to leave the Emirates next year.

Arsenal are also sweating on the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The departure of the two players could leave a void in the middle of the park. The Gunners hope to address the same by roping in Arthur. However, Arsenal may have to ward off competition from Sevilla to secure his services.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Houssem Aouar. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, the Frenchman prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Gunners are long-time admirers of the 23-year-old, but failed to sign him last summer.

Arsenal are expected to reignite their interest in Aouar next year. However, the player is currently being monitored by Real Madrid, which could be bad news for the Gunners. Los Blancos are likely to dive for him soon. The Frenchman is ready to turn down a move to the Emirates to secure his dream transfer to Spain.

Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to three Serie A clubs, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang was removed as the Gunners' captain, and kept out of the matchday squad for the last two games due to a disciplinary breach.

His time at Arsenal is all but over, so the 33-year-old's representatives are already working on his next destination. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have been handed the opportunity to sign the Gabon international.

However, Aubameyang's astronomical wages could be a deal-breaker for any potential move to the three clubs.

